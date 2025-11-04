Hudson & Main Cannabis Company Partners with Local Instructors to Launch the Warrensburg Wellness Hub

The Warrensburg Wellness Hub Logo

WARRENSBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Warrensburg Wellness Hub is excited to announce its opening at 89 River Street in Warrensburg, NY, on the second floor of the historic former Shirt Factory building. Supported by Hudson & Main Cannabis Company, this new community space will offer yoga, meditation, sound baths, and wellness education in a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages and abilities. Rooted in its mission to promote wellness and education, the Warrensburg Wellness Hub aims to inspire, uplift, and serve as a trusted resource for community health and well-being throughout the Adirondack region.In keeping with its own commitment to community enrichment, Hudson & Main has rented and fully funded the space from November through January giving the community a chance to experience the offerings while assessing opportunities for growth. If successful, Hudson & Main plans to continue financial support and provide additional resources, including assistance with scheduling and marketing.“We believe that wellness in all its forms—physical, mental, and spiritual—creates stronger, more compassionate communities,” said Julie Garcia, founder of Hudson & Main. “Supporting this initiative allows us to invest in something deeply meaningful for Warrensburg. It’s about building connection, balance, and belonging, both inside and outside the wellness space.”Hudson & Main is collaborating with Laura Carusone, Jennifer Monroe, Michelle Carrington, Stephanie Vaus, and Jessica Wescott, all founding members of the Warrensburg Wellness Hub. Together, these women bring diverse training and a shared dedication to creating an accessible, restorative environment.Laura Carusone, RN, is a Health Coach and multi-certified wellness practitioner with training in yoga, meditation, Reiki, sound healing, Hot HIIT Pilates, and herbalism. Known for her authentic and compassionate teaching style, she blends spiritual insight with practical anatomy to guide students toward balance, self-awareness, and a deeper connection to themselves and the world around them.Jennifer Monroe has been teaching donation-based Hatha yoga classes since 2013 and has a personal practice spanning over two decades. The physical, mental and emotional support yoga provides has been instrumental in her life and she is grateful to be able to share these benefits with others. Her classes pair mindful movement with breath, to assist students with staying present in the current moment. Verbal and visual instruction, props and modifications are offered to ensure classes are accessible.Michelle Carrington, a HolyFireIII KarunaWorld Peace Reiki Master and Spiritual Channel, brings a wealth of intuitive guidance backed by certifications as a Community Wellness Facilitator, HeartMath Practitioner, Sound Healer, and Mindfulness coach. Her passion lies in teaching and facilitating healing on physical, emotional, and spiritual levels. She offers a weekly guided meditation infused with HolyFire️Reiki and sound healing. She also teaches HolyFire️ Reiki and other wellness focused workshops.Stephanie Vaus, founder of Sasaphras Yoga, has been practicing yoga for nearly twenty years and teaching since 2016. Her hatha-based classes emphasize the connection between breath and movement while weaving yoga’s wisdom with earth-based spirituality. In addition to her yoga practice, Stephanie is a professional artist and muralist whose work can be seen in Glens Falls and Chestertown. She is currently expanding her offerings to include hula-hoop flow classes.Yoga instructor Jessica Wescott, founder of Adirondack Elevation, holds certifications in vinyasa, hatha, and yin yoga. Her classes weave breath, movement, and meditation into transformative, soulful experiences that help participants reconnect with themselves. Beyond yoga, Jessica is passionate about helping others, rescuing dogs, and gardening.The Warrensburg Wellness Hub offers weekly classes. Sundays from 2:00-3:30 p.m., Jessica Wescott of Adirondack Elevation leads Transformative Yoga, a restorative somatic blend. Mondays feature Energizing Hatha with Stephanie Vaus of Sasaphras Yoga from 9:00-10:00 a.m., plus Wescott’s Stretch and Breathe from 5:00 to 5:45 p.m. and Detox Yoga from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m., Jennifer Monroe offers Yoga by Jen, a donation-based Hatha class. Midweek, Michelle Carrington leads HolyFire Reiki Meditation & Sound Immersion on Wednesdays from 7:00-8:15 p.m.The space has been lovingly transformed by its founding members, each contributing to create an atmosphere of peace and inspiration. The Warrensburg Wellness Hub welcomes all who wish to join this growing community dedicated to health and connection. For more info, visit https://www.thewarrensburgwellnesshub.com/

