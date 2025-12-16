Submit Release
Noblie Custom Knives Announces Handmade, Historically Accurate Daggers for Collectors and Heritage Interiors

New lineup features hand-forged carbon steel and Damascus, era-correct dimensions, and hand-stitched sheaths for collectors, reenactors, and refined interiors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noblie today announced a new lineup of handmade, historically accurate custom daggers designed for collectors, historical reenactment, curated gifts, and luxury interior display. Each dagger is produced to period-appropriate dimensions, hand forged in carbon steel or Damascus, and paired with a hand-stitched or all-metal sheath to match the era and function described by the original types.

The collection spans classic U.S., U.K., European and world types - including Fairbairn-Sykes, dirk, kindjal, jambiya, stiletto, and push dagger patterns—while offering engraving and personalization options for presentation pieces. Buyers can filter by style, steel, and blade length, and are reminded to verify local regulations for possession and transport.

“Our approach starts with the historical pattern: geometry, distal taper, balance, and hilt architecture come first,” said Aleks Nemtcev of Noblie Custom Knives. “Only after we achieve the handling and proportions consistent with the original do we consider ornament, whether that means restrained fittings for a field dagger or a fully dressed presentation scabbard.”

Noblie’s dagger range complements the workshop’s broader craft portfolio—spanning knives and EDC accessories—and reflects the same emphasis on hand work and collectible finish.

Availability

The handmade daggers are available now through Noblie’s catalog, with options to refine by historical style and blade specifications. Engraved and presentation-grade builds are offered for clients seeking museum-style display or heirloom gifts.

About Noblie Custom Knives

Noblie Custom Knives is a craft workshop and retailer focused on edged-weapon heritage and contemporary fine knives, producing one-of-a-kind and small-series pieces across folders, fixed blades, daggers, and presentation works.

