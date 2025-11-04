Navy Federal Credit Union Emphasizes VA Loan Education for Military Families
VA loans are designed to support military families by offering competitive interest rates, no required down payment, and limits on closing costs. Yet despite these advantages, misconceptions persist. Some assume they won’t qualify or believe a down payment is still necessary, even when that’s not the case.
It’s important to note that VA loans aren’t the right fit for every eligible buyer. However, understanding the full scope of available options is essential when preparing to purchase a home. For example, VA Loans can finance up to 100% of a home’s sale price, and VA Cash-Out Refinance programs allow borrowers to access equity for purposes like debt consolidation or home improvements.
Navigating these choices can be complex, so working with a lender experienced in VA loans—such as Navy Federal Credit Union—can help ensure you make informed decisions based on your financial goals and circumstances.
