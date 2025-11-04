Government welcomes increase of international tourist arrivals

Government welcomes the significant increase of international tourist arrivals recorded between January and September 2025. The latest figures released by the Department of Tourism confirm 7 634 261 million tourist arrivals, reflecting sustained recovery and renewed confidence in South Africa, as a premier global tourism destination.

This is an impressive increase of 1 108 222 visitors compared with the same period in 2024, with strong growth particularly from key markets in Africa, Europe and Asia. The steady year-on-year improvement signals that South Africa remains an accessible, diverse and competitive global destination. The rising numbers also affirm government’s efforts to expand the tourism sector, stimulate economic growth and create much-needed jobs for local communities.

This positive trajectory aligns with the momentum generated by South Africa’s G20 Presidency, during which the country has already hosted more than 130 preparatory meetings across several provinces. These gatherings have provided a unique platform to showcase South Africa’s tourism offerings, hospitality, and modern infrastructure to thousands of international delegates, reinforcing the country’s position as a thriving hub for leisure, business, and tourism.

South Africa’s tourism strengths remain unmatched from iconic wildlife experiences and breathtaking landscapes to vibrant cultural heritage and the welcoming spirit of ubuntu. Government continues to work closely with industry partners to expand tourism’s contribution to economic growth, job creation, and community development.

As the festive season approaches, both domestic and international visitors can expect strengthened safety measures, improved infrastructure, and coordinated law-enforcement efforts to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday period.

