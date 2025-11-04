Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases Experiential, Cultural & Spiritual Offerings at WTM 2025, London

The Uttar Pradesh stall was inaugurated by Ms. Diya Kumari, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister of Tourism, Rajasthan Mr. Sujit Ghosh, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom visited the Uttar Pradesh Stall B2B Meetings at the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall

Strengthening Global Ties Through B2B Tourism Collaborations

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism is successfully showcasing its timeless cultural, spiritual and heritage tourism opportunities at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025 at Excel London from 4th to 6th November, 2025.Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said the state’s participation reflected its vision of positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination. Uttar Pradesh is a timeless confluence of culture, spirituality and heritage. From the eternal ghats of Varanasi and sanctity of Ayodhya to the grandeur of the Taj Mahal and the living traditions of Kannauj perfumery, our state embodies the spirit of India. At WTM London 2025, we proudly presented this splendor to Europe with the hope of deepening cultural appreciation and welcoming more European travelers to experience Uttar Pradesh.A Rich Tapestry of Experiences at the Uttar Pradesh StallThe Uttar Pradesh stall was inaugurated by Ms. Diya Kumari, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister of Tourism, Rajasthan. The Uttar Pradesh stall emerged as a vibrant cultural hub, offering visitors an immersive journey through the state’s spiritual and heritage treasures. The stall highlighted sacred and spiritual journeys, with Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Varanasi. Visitors were invited to explore the deep-rooted spiritual traditions of the state and grand Annual events including Dev Deepawali, Deepotsav, and Rangotsav.Equally captivating was the focus on heritage and monuments, showcasing the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World alongside Lucknow’s Nawabi legacy and the imposing forts of Bundelkhand. These stories of architectural grandeur reflected the timeless splendor of Uttar Pradesh’s historic past.The stall also shone a spotlight on Perfume Tourism in Kannauj, renowned as the perfume capital of India. The centuries-old deg-bhapka technique of natural fragrance-making was introduced to international visitors, fascinated by this enduring craft that continues to define Kannauj’s global reputation. Completing the cultural showcase, the stall offered a rich display of festivals, cuisine, crafts and performing arts, celebrating the living traditions of the state.The Uttar Pradesh stall also facilitated B2B meetings with global travel trade partners, opening avenues for collaboration and tourism promotion. Several co-exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh, including leading tour operators, hoteliers and travel service providers, actively participated, further strengthening the state’s presence at WTM London 2025. Their participation ensured that Uttar Pradesh’s diverse offerings were not only experienced but also translated into meaningful partnerships for tourism growth.Uttar Pradesh - Celebrating Spirituality, Heritage and Living TraditionsAs the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, home to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and host of the world’s largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire seekers, historians and travelers alike. It’s globally renowned festivals Dev Deepawali, Taj Mahotsav, Rangotsav and Deepotsav position the state as a year-round cultural destination.Well-connected through international airports at Delhi, Varanasi, Lucknow & Kushinagar offering authentic experiences spanning spirituality, history, cuisine and crafts, Uttar Pradesh stands as an unmissable destination for global explorers seeking the soul of India

