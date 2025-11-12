Earn Your Stripes Officially Licensed to Franchise, Bringing Its Purpose-Driven Fitness Model Nationwide

Earn Your Stripes, a fitness studio dedicated to purpose, progression, and personal growth, is thrilled to announce its official licensing for franchising.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earn Your Stripes, a fitness studio brand dedicated to purpose, progression, and personal growth, is thrilled to announce its official licensing for franchising . This milestone marks the beginning of a nationwide expansion, bringing its proven model of elite training, robust accountability, and a culture centered on recognition and results to communities across the country.Founded by Matt Wright, a 20-year veteran of the fitness industry, and Scott Marchakitus, a former Goldman Sachs executive, Earn Your Stripes combines sharp business expertise with hands-on coaching experience. Joined by Chief Operating Officer Brian Davis, a former US Marine and accomplished entrepreneur, the leadership team drives the brand with discipline, strategic vision, and a mission-first approach.“We are building more than gyms, we are building communities where people grow stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally,” said Wright. “Franchising gives us the opportunity to expand that impact with the right leaders in local markets.”At the core of Earn Your Stripes is a proprietary training and ranking system that challenges and celebrates members through every phase of their fitness journey. With three signature programs: EYS Fit, EYS Combat, and EYS Core the brand offers a well-rounded and progressive training experience for every level.“Our diverse backgrounds allow us to lead with both heart and precision,” said Marchakitus. “We’ve built a model that works, and now we’re focused on finding the right partners to bring it to life across the country.”Earn Your Stripes is actively seeking purpose-driven entrepreneurs who share a passion for fitness, leadership, and building stronger communities to join its franchise network.For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.eysfit.com/franchise

EYS Franchise Opportunity

