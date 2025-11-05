UpLyft Closes $1.75MM in Capital & Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand Access to Safe, Independent Mobility

UpLyft patient lift system in self-transfer and assisted transfer configurations.

UpLyft builds on its most recent raise by giving the public a chance to invest in its one-of-a-kind seated patient lift via StartEngine.

UpLyft is the only truly self-transfer system that empowers users to move safely and independently, without any manual lifting from a caregiver.” — Rajit Malhotra, UpLyft Executive Chair & Lead Investor

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UpLyft® , the first seated patient lift that allows people with mobility challenges to transfer safely and independently between bed and wheelchair, recently closed $1.75MM in fresh capital. To expand their operations even further, the company has now also launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via StartEngine For more than 40 million people in the U.S., getting out of bed is the hardest part of their day. UpLyft changes that. The system enables a safe, two-minute seated transfer that can be operated either by the patient, 100% independently, without assistance, or by a caregiver, with absolutely zero physical lifting or labor required.UpLyft’s recent funding of $1.75MM was backed by new lending partner, Nautilus Funding Solutions LLC, and existing equity partners, August Holding, Kai Lani Capital LLC, and Danube Angels.Rajit Malhotra, managing partner of family office, August Holding, was personally drawn to UpLyft’s mission of restoring independence. His late father, an Army veteran, spent years bedridden after a stroke. This experience made the problem deeply personal.“I saw the toll it took on my father to be deprived of independence,” Malhotra explains. “UpLyft is the only truly self-transfer system that empowers users to move safely and independently, without any manual lifting from a caregiver. Investing in UpLyft was my way to help restore that freedom for others.”Last week, UpLyft launched an equity crowdfunding campaign, inviting those like Malhotra to further invest in UpLyft’s mission to restore independence, protect caregivers, and redefine safety and dignity in daily care.“UpLyft was built to make one of the hardest moments in care simple, safe, and dignified,” said Craig Misrach, CEO of UpLyft. “Our technology has already made a measurable impact in homes, hospitals, and complex rehabilitation centers. With this campaign, we’re opening the door for our broader community to be part of the next stage of growth.”Through its campaign on StartEngine, UpLyft aims to accelerate its U.S.-based production & manufacturing efforts, expand partnerships with healthcare providers, and bring its technology to more people who need it. Early investors may qualify for limited-time bonus shares as part of StartEngine’s early-bird perks.To learn more about UpLyft’s mission or to view the live campaign, visit https://startengine.com/offering/uplyft About UpLyftUpLyftis a medical technology company dedicated to restoring independence and dignity for people with mobility challenges while protecting caregivers from injury. The company’s FDA-registered self-transfer system enables safe, seated transfers between bed and wheelchair without lifting. Designed for both home and healthcare use, UpLyft combines engineering innovation with compassion to improve quality of life for millions.Investing in startups and early-stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment, and dilution, and should only be done as part of a diversified portfolio. Please see the offering circular and related risks on StartEngine.

UpLyft Self-Transfer Demonstration - Bed to Wheelchair Transfer

