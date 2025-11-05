Introducing the Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe Signal Cannon

Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe Signal Cannon Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe with Wood Crate Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe - Breech

Dunlap Cannon Co. unveils its newest Winchester Signal Cannon creation — the Model 98 Nickel Deluxe

The Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe captures the spirit of the original while elevating its finish and durability. A modern expression of craftsmanship and commitment to American-made excellence.” — John Dunlap, President of Dunlap Cannon Co.

SANDUSKY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunlap Cannon Co., the exclusive licensed manufacturer of the Winchester Model 98 Signal Cannon, proudly announces the release of the Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe — a refined new addition to the legendary Model 98 lineup.The Nickel Deluxe features a nickel finish applied to the barrel and breech components, delivering exceptional corrosion resistance and a distinctive two-tone appearance that pays tribute to earlier models. The result is a cannon that blends heritage with modern manufacturing — elegant enough for display, yet rugged enough for generations of use.“The Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe captures the spirit of the original while elevating its finish and durability,” said John Dunlap, President of Dunlap Cannon Co. “It’s a modern expression of Winchester’s enduring craftsmanship and commitment to American-made excellence.”Each Model 98 Nickel Deluxe cannon is machined, assembled, and finished entirely in the United States using 100% American-sourced raw materials. The satin nickel finish enhances protection against the elements — ideal for marine, ceremonial, and outdoor use — while giving the cannon a refined, timeless look.True to Winchester’s cannon heritage, the Model 98 Nickel Deluxe is serialized, test-fired, and presented in a handcrafted pine crate bearing the iconic Winchestermark. It joins the Model 98 Classic and Model 98 Double as part of a growing lineup celebrating more than a century of Winchester’s legacy in signaling, ceremony, and craftsmanship.To learn more or buy your Winchester Model 98 Nickel Deluxe Signal Cannon , visit www.WinchesterSignalCannon.com MSRP: $2,499________________________________________About the Winchester Model 98 Signal CannonFirst introduced in 1903, the Winchester Model 98 Signal Cannon has been a proud symbol of American celebration for over a century. From yacht clubs and golf courses to parades and patriotic events, the Model 98 continues to mark life’s defining moments with unmistakable sound and tradition.

Winchester Signal Cannons - What We Believe In

