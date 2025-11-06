Long Island Dermatologist Sheds Light on Facial Changes Linked to Weight Loss Drug Therapies

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Borealis Dermatology

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As GLP-1 receptor agonist medications continue to gain popularity for weight loss, an aesthetic concern has emerged among patients. Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology is educating the public about treatment options for GLP-1-associated facial volume changes and accelerated aging appearance that some patients are experiencing. There are treatments and procedures available to help maintain a more youthful, healthy facial appearance while achieving their weight loss goals.Many GLP-1 medications have proven to be highly effective for weight management, the accelerated fat loss. However rapid weight loss can lead to a gaunt or hollow appearance in the face. Some patients also look older because they have noticeable sagging skin, deepened lines and wrinkles. This comes from a loss of facial volume and an overall aged appearance.“When patients lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time, the fat pads in the face diminish, and the skin retracts disproportionally,” said Dr. Arora. “This results in a ‘deflated’ look that makes patients appear older or more tired than they feel. Patients concerned about their appearance should consult with their dermatologist, who can offer effective solutions to address these concerns.”Today there are cutting-edge procedures to help patients restore facial volume and achieve healthier-looking skin. These include hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers which can strategically restore volume to areas of the face that have lost fullness, including the cheeks, temples, and under-eye areas. These injectable treatments provide immediate results and can create a more youthful, refreshed appearance. Biostimulatory fillers like Sculptra can help restore facial volume and improve skin quality, addressing the hollow or sagging appearance. Microneedling , a collagen-induction therapy, stimulates the skin’s natural healing response, promoting the production of new collagen and elastin. This treatment can improve skin texture, tighten loose skin, and enhance the overall appearance of the skin. When combined with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or growth factors, results can be even more dramatic.Advanced laser therapies can address skin laxity by stimulating deeper collagen remodeling. These treatments help tighten and firm the skin, reducing the appearance of sagging and improving overall skin tone and texture.“The key is developing a personalized treatment plan,” said Dr. Arora. “Every patient’s skin type is different, and people respond in unique ways to these new drugs. Patents should be completely evaluated and learn about the different customizable options that are available.”Borealis Dermatology is committed to working with patients to look and feel their best throughout their weight loss journey and beyond. The practice offers complimentary consultations to discuss treatment options and develop personalized plans.For more information, or to schedule an appointment at their Garden City, Syosset or Bellerose office, please visit https://borealisderm.com/my-visit/

