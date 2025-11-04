Influential Women Spotlights Monique Carreras: Leading Immigration Attorney

FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carreras.Law — Guiding You Every Step of Your Immigration JourneyInfluential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Monique Carreras in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as an esteemed Immigration Attorney. With over 17 years of dedicated experience in immigration law, Ms. Carreras has made significant contributions to the field, advocating for families and individuals navigating the complexities of U.S. immigration.Ms. Carreras earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Puerto Rico in 2003 and subsequently obtained her Juris Doctor from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law in 2007. She began her legal career as an Associate Attorney at Rosario Immigration Attorneys, where she honed her skills from February 2008 to February 2012. Following this, she established her own immigration law practice in Orlando, Florida, which she successfully led from February 2012 to December 2021.After years of invaluable public service as an Immigration Judge in Fort Worth, Texas, Ms. Carreras has returned to private practice with her new office, Carreras.Law in Orlando, Florida. With her unique perspective gained from her time on the bench, she is deeply committed to guiding families and individuals through their immigration journeys. “Immigration law is about more than rules — it’s about people,” she emphasizes, highlighting her compassionate approach to her clients’ needs.Fluent in both English and Spanish, Ms. Carreras has demonstrated her commitment to justice not only through her legal work but also through extensive volunteer service in Guatemala. She actively engages in community outreach, showcasing her passion for helping others.Driven by a relentless determination to achieve positive outcomes for her clients, Ms. Carreras embodies a goal-oriented mindset in both her professional and personal endeavors. She believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to strive for their best selves, stating, “Behind every file is a family, a dream, and a story worth hearing.” Her inner strength and resilience fuel her dedication to her clients, ensuring they receive the support and advocacy they need during challenging times.Influential Women is honored to celebrate Monique Carreras as a leader in immigration law, recognizing her unwavering commitment to her clients and her significant impact in the legal community. As she continues to shape the future of immigration law, Ms. Carreras exemplifies the values of compassion, determination, and justice that are at the heart of her profession.Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

