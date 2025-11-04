Sibél Aesthetics Hosts 'Glowvember: A CoolPeel Experience' – An Exclusive Fall Event for Radiant, Rejuvenated Skin

Our goal has always been to help patients feel confident and cared for—inside and out. Events like Glowvember allow us to connect, educate, and celebrate beauty together.” — Ivette Becerra Ruiz, RN

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibél Aesthetics, Torrance’s premier destination for advanced wellness and aesthetic treatments, is excited to announce its upcoming event, “Glowvember: A CoolPeel Experience,” happening Wednesday, November 19, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at their Torrance clinic.This exclusive fall event invites guests to discover the transformative power of CoolPeel, the next-generation CO₂ laser treatment that delivers all the benefits of traditional resurfacing with minimal downtime. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, complimentary skin consultations, raffles, refreshments, and special event-only pricing on CoolPeel packages.A Modern Take on Skin RejuvenationThe CoolPeel CO₂ Laser is a breakthrough treatment that gently resurfaces the skin to reveal a smoother, more even, and radiant complexion. It targets fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, and enlarged pores—without the extensive recovery time of older laser technologies.“CoolPeel is truly a game-changer for anyone looking to refresh and rejuvenate their skin before the holidays,” said Ivette Becerra Ruiz, RN, Co-Owner and Nurse Practitioner at Sibél Aesthetics. “It’s perfect for those who want visible results and healthier skin texture, but don’t have time for downtime. We’re thrilled to share this incredible technology with our community during Glowvember.”Where Health Meets BeautyFounded by Dr. Stephen Phan, RN Blendy Duran, and RN Ivette Becerra Ruiz, Sibél Aesthetics was built on the belief that health and beauty go hand-in-hand. Their personalized approach combines medical expertise with innovative aesthetic care, offering services that include Botox, SkinVive, microneedling , PRP, chemical peels, IV therapy, vitamin injections, and laser hair removal.The Sibél team is known for its warm, community-driven environment and commitment to accessible, bilingual care. “Our goal has always been to help patients feel confident and cared for—inside and out,” Ruiz added. “Events like Glowvember allow us to connect, educate, and celebrate beauty together.”Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, November 19, 2025Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Sibél Aesthetics, 21730 S Vermont Ave, Ste 131, Torrance, CA 90502Event Highlights-Exclusive event-only CoolPeel pricing-Live treatment demonstrations-Complimentary skin consultations-Raffles, refreshments, and giveawaysRegistration InformationAttendance is free, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early. Register now on Eventbrite. For additional information, visit sibelaesthetics.com or call (310) 606-3877.About Sibél AestheticsSibél Aesthetics is a full-service medical and wellness practice in Torrance, CA, offering personalized treatments designed to help clients look and feel their best. With a mission to blend tradition and innovation, the Sibél team provides advanced medical aesthetics and wellness services in a warm, family-style environment. Se habla español.

