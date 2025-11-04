Pattillo Industrial Real Estate Announces New Development at Anderson Gateway Commerce Center

Anderson Gateway Commerce Center, Bldg 200, Anderson, SC Pattillo Industrial Real Estate Logo

Construction to begin immediately on 248,000 square-foot industrial building to meet growing demand in Upstate region

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, a 3rd generation privately held developer who specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of industrial buildings and land across the Southeast US, announced it is proceeding with the development of a Class A 248,000 square-foot industrial building in Anderson County, South Carolina. This development, known as Anderson Gateway Commerce Center, will provide industrial space needs ranging from 50,000 SF up to 248,000 SF. The project will also include the preparation of an adjacent site to accommodate time-sensitive build-to-suit (BTS) industrial space needs up to another 248,000 SF.Anderson Gateway Commerce Center is located off I-85 at Exit 40 in Powdersville, SC and is designed to meet the growing demand for Class A high-quality industrial space in the Upstate region. The initial building can accommodate advanced manufacturing, light assembly, and logistics operations, while offering immediate access to I-85 in order to connect directly to markets including Greenville/Spartanburg, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, and Atlanta.“We are excited to continue our investment in the state of South Carolina and in Anderson County with this development,” said Ben Stafford, Vice President at Pattillo Industrial Real Estate. “This project represents our commitment to the area to support job growth and employment opportunities for its citizens as well as to drive additional capital investment in the region, all while providing companies with best in show industrial space”.“Anderson Gateway reflects the momentum we are seeing across Anderson County,” said Anderson County Council Chairman, Tommy Dunn, “and given the current shortage of available industrial space, Anderson Gateway provides career opportunities for our citizens and magnifies our county’s strategy to attract world-class companies.”Construction is expected to start immediately. Building features will include a rear load configuration with a 32’ clear height, office space, dock levelers, an ESFR sprinkler system, and LED warehouse lighting. The initial building is slated to deliver in the fall of 2026.About Pattillo Industrial Real Estate: Since 1950, the Pattillo family has been dedicated to developing high quality industrial buildings in progressive communities. Pattillo Industrial Real Estate is a third-generation developer and the largest privately held industrial development operation based in the Southeastern United States, specializing in the development, acquisition, and management of industrial buildings and land that provide superior locations and operating efficiency for its customers. Pattillo owns and manages Class A industrial buildings and land in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. Learn more at www.pattillore.com.

