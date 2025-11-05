Services Market to Reach $23933.8 Billion by 2029 with 8.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Services Market Size And Growth?

The size of the services market has significantly expanded in the past few years. Its expansion will continue, rising from $16092.57 billion in 2024 to $17377.79 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Economic conditions, regulatory amendments, changes in demographic trends, consumer choices, urbanization, and healthcare requirements have contributed to the observed growth during the historic period.

The market size for services is predicted to experience notable expansion in the forthcoming years, increasing to $23933.8 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The forecasted growth in this timeframe can be associated with several factors such as an aging population, data privacy and security, mental health awareness, circular economy initiatives, and pandemic response services. Some of the major trends projected to stand out in this period include digital transformation services, subscription-based service models, customization of services, remote and virtual services, outcome-based service contracts, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in services.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Services Market?

Technological advancements are anticipated to stimulate innovation across numerous sectors in the service industry, thus propelling the market in the forecast period. Sectors undergoing fast technological evolution such as electronics, automobiles, and electronic equipment will consequently experience a surge in associated services. Moreover, advancements like 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are becoming more prevalent, resulting in improved productivity, reduced operating expenses, and increased profit margins. The reduction in operating costs boosts margins, enabling businesses to broaden their product range and venture into new markets via investment from cost savings. Services are also incorporating IoT applications to facilitate functions like remote monitoring, centralized feedback systems, and provide other services. These contributing factors are projected to fuel the growth of the services market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Services Market?

Major players in the Services include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Accenture plc

• The International Business Machines Corporation

• Price Waterhouse Coopers

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• KPMG International Limited

• Randstad Holding NV

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Enterprise Holdings Inc.

• Adecco Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Services Market?

Leading companies in the service industry are pursuing innovative strategies like introducing telecom services to improve customer interactions, streamline processes, and enable digital evolution. Telecom services involve several communication services enabling the transmission of voice, data, and video over different networks. In an example from April 2024, Faroese Telecom, a telecommunications company originating from Denmark, initiated a comprehensive 5G network covering all the 18 islands of the Faroe Islands, effectively serving the entire population in partnership with Ericsson. This rollout offers inhabitants high-speed, low-latency web accessibility, thereby enhancing mobile broadband and call quality via features like fixed wireless access and voice over LTE (VoLTE). Despite geographical obstacles, extensive coverage was ensured, including on bridges, ferries, and fishing boats. This advancement has the potential to greatly benefit local sectors like fisheries and tourism by leveraging advanced technologies such as IoT and AI to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

How Is The Services Market Segmented?

The servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Civic Services, Real Estate, Leasing, Commercial Services, Personal Services, Repair and Maintenance

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Civic Services: Public Administration, Community Services

2) By Real Estate: Property Management, Real Estate Brokerage

3) By Leasing: Equipment Leasing, Real Estate Leasing

4) By Commercial Services: Marketing Services, IT Services

5) By Personal Services: Health And Wellness Services, Beauty Services

6) By Repair And Maintenance: Automotive Repair, Home Maintenance Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Services Market?

In 2024, the services market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America. The market report included analysis of various regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

