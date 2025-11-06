PhotoPharmics Surpasses Enrollment Target with 350 Participants in First-of-a-Kind Remote “Light for PD” Clinical Trial

Exceeding our target and closing enrollment is a remarkable milestone for the Parkinson’s community.” — Kent Savage, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics, a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering Photo Neuromodulation for neurodegenerative disease, today announced it has surpassed its enrollment target with 350 participants in its pivotal, Phase 3 Light for PD clinical trial evaluating the Celeste® device for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

“Exceeding our target and closing enrollment is a remarkable milestone for the Parkinson’s community,” said Kent Savage, Chief Executive Officer of PhotoPharmics. “We’re proving that rigorous science can be both patient-centered and home-based. We’re deeply grateful to our investigators, study teams, and especially our participants and their families, whose courage and commitment make this work possible.”

The first-of-its-kind, fully remote, six-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial is evaluating Celeste, a non-drug, at-home therapy designed to complement best medical care and address the large number of unmet clinical needs in PD. Conducted nationwide through a decentralized telemedicine model, participants use the Celeste device in their homes while connecting with study teams via secure video visits.

Celeste delivers precisely calibrated light through the eyes to activate retinal cells that communicate with brain regions regulating circadian rhythms, alertness and activity, mood, and cognition. By helping to restore this critical retinal to brain signaling, the therapy aims to reduce non-motor symptoms—such as sleep disruption, fatigue, apathy, anxiety and depression and cognition. Improving non-motor symptoms also results in better motor function, making this the first potential treatment that profoundly affects the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease.

“Clinical trials are the bridge between discovery and hope,” said Dan Adams, Chief Science Officer at PhotoPharmics. “This remote design demonstrates that cutting-edge research can meet patients where they live—literally—while maintaining the same rigor and data quality of traditional site-based trials.”

PhotoPharmics expects top-line results in Q2 2026, following completion of the trial and subsequent data analysis. The company remains optimistic about the potential of Celeste to improve the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease and is encouraged by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Breakthrough Device designation, recognizing the therapy’s potential to provide significant improvement over existing treatment options.

“Our mission has always been patient first,” added Savage. “Celeste isn’t just another pill or patch—it’s a convenient, easy daily therapy that fits into life at home. The generosity of those who participated in this trial helps advance science and brings real hope to millions.”

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company pioneering photo-neuromodulation therapy—the use of precisely tuned light through the eyes to stimulate neural systems that regulate circadian and dopaminergic function. The company’s founders each bring more than 30 years of experience in light-based neuroscience and developed one of the first clinically validated light therapies for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disruption, anxiety, and depression—technology later acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007.

Building on that legacy, PhotoPharmics is advancing a new generation of evidence-based, home-use therapies for neurodegenerative disease. Its lead program, the Celeste® device for Parkinson’s disease, is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. The company’s mission is to make a clinically meaningful difference in patients’ lives by delivering safe, effective, and accessible treatments that work naturally with the body’s own rhythms.

Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the design, conduct, timing, and expected results of the Light for PD clinical trial; the potential safety, efficacy, and benefits of the Celeste® device; and future regulatory submissions or approvals. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Such risks include, among others, the inherent uncertainties of clinical development, trial outcomes, regulatory review, and commercialization efforts. PhotoPharmics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

