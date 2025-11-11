Houzeo's 'Price History' Feature Empowers Montana Homebuyers With Complete Property Data

The new feature provides better market insights, helping users find out if they're getting the best value in Montana's changing real estate market.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the "Price History" feature. Integrated directly into every Property Details Page (PDP), the feature allows users to view historical pricing data of any listed home, offering an insight into past trends, price fluctuations, and listing adjustments.The Price History feature brings more openness to home buying across Montana. Missoula houses for sale have seen strong price growth, with the median home price now at $549,700, up 5.7% from last year. This increase shows the city's growing popularity among buyers who want a mountain living experience with city conveniences. By showing pricing details for different neighborhoods, Houzeo lets buyers look at complete pricing histories to figure out a home's real value. This clear approach helps users make smart, well-informed choices about their real estate investments.Looking at Great Falls homes for sale , the pricing shows the median value at $328,950, down 3.2% from last year, making it one of Montana's more affordable markets with solid potential. Buyers can use Houzeo's platform and mobile app to check these price trends and make better buying decisions.Meanwhile, Kalispell homes for sale have shown steady growth, with the median sale price at $475,000, up 1.8% year-over-year. With the Price History feature, potential buyers can see how these changes match up with Kalispell's active real estate market, helping them act fast when property prices fit their budget.The Price History feature marks another major step in Houzeo's evolution as a data-driven real estate platform, providing buyers and sellers with the kind of transparency that has long been missing in the U.S. housing market. By consolidating historical listing prices, sold prices, and relist data from verified MLS sources, Houzeo empowers users to make more informed and confident real estate decisions.With access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, Houzeo is quickly becoming a top choice for homebuyers. The website and mobile app not only simplify the search process but also allow house hunters to save favorites, schedule showings, save their searches, contact listing agents, and submit offers—all seamlessly integrated. Whether it's booking a home tour or making an offer, Houzeo is redefining the way people navigate the homebuying experience.

