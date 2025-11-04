Link building agency seo2b is taken over by Munich-based agency rankeffect in the form of an asset deal.

rankeffect acquires link-building agency seo2b following detailM’s insolvency in an asset deal.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agency group detailM GmbH, which included the affiliate network belboon and the SEO agency seo2b GmbH, most recently employed around 160 people. In April of this year, the group filed for insolvency.

Former success story

seo2b GmbH, based in Trier, was founded in 2013 and developed over the years into one of the leading agencies in the field of search engine optimization. In 2018, ARCUS Capital AG, together with co-investors, acquired a majority stake in detailM GmbH, which included belboon GmbH and the newly acquired seo2b GmbH.

In 2020, AURELIUS Wachstumskapital SE & Co. KG acquired the shares of Arcus Capital AG. The private equity investor wanted to expand its service portfolio with further acquisitions. In 2023, the agency netgrade, which specializes in web development and e-commerce, was affiliated with the subsidiary datamints, based in Nuremberg and Penzberg.

During this time, seo2b developed into one of the most relevant providers of off-page optimization (a sub-area of search engine optimization) in the German-speaking region and had over 5,000 platforms in its own portfolio.

Takeover after insolvency

At the beginning of the year, the agency group detailm ran into financial difficulties, and with it seo2b. As a result, seo2b GmbH filed for insolvency. At the end of May, insolvency proceedings were opened and Patrick Meyerle from the Munich law firm PLUTA was appointed as insolvency administrator.

rankeffect digital GmbH from Munich is now taking over seo2b by way of a so-called asset deal.

CEO Julian Strote of rankeffect said of the takeover: "seo2b is one of the best-known players in our industry and has actively shaped it for over 20 years. With the changes of the past few months, we see an enormous need for search engine optimization for well-known search systems, but also for new ones such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. Off-page optimization, which is seo2b's core area of expertise, plays an important role here. Our goal is to successfully position the seo2b brand in an optimized form in precisely this area."

