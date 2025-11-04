Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast, 2027

Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global weight loss and weight management diet market size generated $192.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $295.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027.Increases in obese population, unhealthy lifestyle, and rise in disposable income are the major factors that propel the growth of the global weight loss and weight management diet market. In addition, the government initiatives and awareness campaigns and attractive marketing and promotion strategies further fuel the market growth. Nevertheless, rising raw-material prices, negative effects of ingredients used in low-calorie food & beverages, and government regulations restrain the market growth. Moreover, untapped developing markets and health and fitness consciousness offer new opportunities in the near future.Download Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/670 Weight loss and weight management diets helps to reduce or prevent unwanted weight gain. Low-calorie and low-sodium food & beverages, popularly known as better-for-you food & beverages, are increasingly consumed by consumers to reduce the overall calorie intake. Sweet potato, brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat pasta, cream of hot rice cereal, and other healthy food products have gained prominence among consumers. Meal replacements, which comprise protein bars and protein shakes, are used as substitutes for regular meals. Dietary supplements are increasingly used by consumers to burn body fats and reduce weight.The prevalence of obesity-related disorders such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has considerably increased in past few years. Moreover, a linear time trend forecast suggests that by 2030, around 51% of the world’s population would be affected by obesity. Owing to increase in health disorders due to overweight and obesity, consumers have started adopting various weight loss and weight management diets, including better-for-you food & beverages and weight loss supplements. As a result of this increased consumption of weight loss and weight management products, the market is expected to witness increase in revenue during the forecast period.However, low-calorie sweeteners are used as ingredients in most of the low-calorie foods and beverages. The excessive use of most of the sweeteners available in the market causes serious health problems such as bladder cancer and brain tumors. These negative effects are anticipated to hinder the weight loss and weight management diet market growth in the near future.Send Me Purchase Enquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/670 The weight loss and weight management diet industry is segmented into product type, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is differentiated into better for you, meal replacement, weight loss supplement, green tea, and low-calorie sweeteners. The better-for-you meal is subsegmented into low-salt products, low-carb/sugar products, and low-fat products. The low-calorie sweeteners segment is further segregated into stevia, aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and others. By sales channel, the weight loss and weight management diet market is fragmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, pharmacies, online channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the global weight loss and weight management diet industry in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The North American region has the highest population of obese individuals, which drives the market growth in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in per-capita income of consumers coupled with rise in number of obese individuals are the major factors fostering the growth of market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increasing preference towards fast foods and snacks has aggravated the problem of obesity in the region which further augments the market growth in this province.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/weight-loss-management-diet-market/purchase-options Leading market players-Cargill IncorporatedPepsico, Inc.Kellogg CompanyGeneral Mills IncorporationNutrisystem, Inc.Abbott Laboratories Inc.Weight Watchers, Inc.Kraft Foods, Inc.Ingredion, and Medifast, Inc.Trending Reports:Vegan Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-supplements-market-A11388 Ayurvedic Herbs Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ayurvedic-herbs-market-A11994 Isotonic Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/isotonic-drinks-market

