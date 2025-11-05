Court Orders Concordia University Irvine to Reinstate Women’s Sports Teams

Court Orders University to Reinstate Women's Teams Keith Altman

Federal judge orders Concordia University Irvine to reinstate women’s teams, ruling the cuts violated Title IX and women’s right to equal athletic opportunity.

Title IX is not optional” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant victory for gender equity in collegiate athletics, a federal judge has ordered Concordia University Irvine (CUI) to immediately reinstate its women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis teams, which the university eliminated earlier this year. The preliminary injunction, issued on October 28, requires the university to restore the programs, provide adequate funding and staffing, and ensure equal treatment for the female athletes while litigation proceeds [1] CUI announced in May 2025 that it would cut several sports programs, citing financial pressures, even as it invested more than $25 million in athletic facility upgrades. The cuts included both men’s and women’s teams, but a lawsuit filed on behalf of women athletes alleged that the decision violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. According to court filings, women comprise nearly 59% of CUI’s undergraduate population but receive only 51.2% of athletic roster spots, far below Title IX’s requirement of proportional opportunities. The plaintiffs argued that eliminating women’s teams exacerbated an already significant disparity.U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett granted the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction, concluding that they were likely to succeed on their Title IX claims and would suffer irreparable harm without immediate relief. The order mandates that CUI reinstate the women’s swimming and diving and tennis teams, provide comparable coaching, equipment, and facilities, and ensure that the athletes receive equal access to scholarships and academic support [2] . The court also directed the university to update its gender equity plan and report progress to the court.The case has broader implications for institutions considering athletics cuts amid budget pressures. Title IX requires universities to provide athletic opportunities for women and men in numbers substantially proportionate to their enrollment. Simply offering fewer teams for women, while investing heavily in facilities or men’s programs, can violate the law. Arthur Bryant, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called CUI’s actions a “flagrant violation” and said the ruling “ensures that women at Concordia will have the same opportunities, support and benefits as male athletes”.Similar lawsuits have emerged across the country as universities eliminate women’s teams, citing financial strain. Courts have consistently ordered reinstatement when they find that cuts exacerbate gender disparities. This ruling reinforces the judiciary’s willingness to enforce Title IX compliance through injunctions when schools seek to remove opportunities for women while continuing to spend on facilities or men’s sports. Keith Altman , founder of K Altman Law, said the decision sends a clear message that universities cannot balance their budgets on the backs of female athletes. “Title IX is not optional,” Altman stated. “Schools must ensure that women and men have equal opportunities to participate in sports. Courts are prepared to intervene when institutions cut women’s teams without addressing underlying disparities.”Altman noted that universities should conduct thorough Title IX compliance reviews before making budget decisions. “If an institution is contemplating eliminating teams or reallocating resources, it must examine its roster numbers and funding to ensure proportionality. Failing to do so invites litigation. Our firm assists students and parents in holding schools accountable when they breach their Title IX obligations.”Students, parents, and coaches concerned about potential Title IX violations should:• Review the gender breakdown of athletic opportunities at their schools;• File complaints with the Office for Civil Rights when cuts disproportionately affect women’s programs;• Engage with alumni and community supporters to advocate for equitable funding;• Contact K Altman Law for legal advice on Title IX rights and enforcement.For more information, contact K Altman Law at ______________________.

