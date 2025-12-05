San Diego Housing Market Accelerates: Sales Jump 9% as Homes Move in 21 Days

California's top coastal market converts dramatic inventory expansion into increased transactions without any significant changes in homes prices.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego's real estate market is demonstrating unexpected resilience, with transaction volume surging 8.7% year over year to reach 933 homes sold. Despite homes taking 21 days to sell, six days longer than last year, buyer demand remains robust in one of California's most desirable coastal communities, with inventory surging 59% providing substantially more choices.The market's vitality extends beyond volume metrics. The median home price has climbed to $990,000, posting a 2.9% gain that pushes San Diego closer to the coveted seven-figure threshold. Homes are selling at 99.6% of list price on average, indicating that buyers recognize value and are willing to meet seller expectations on well-priced properties. The slightly extended timeline gives buyers more breathing room for due diligence while maintaining healthy market momentum.What makes San Diego's performance particularly noteworthy is its ability to convert surging inventory into increased sales. Available homes rose 59% year over year, yet this dramatic expansion fueled transaction growth rather than triggering price softening. The San Diego housing market has unlocked pent-up demand from buyers who were previously frustrated by limited selection, demonstrating that supply constraints were genuinely limiting market activity.The coastal premium remains firmly intact. San Diego's near-million-dollar median significantly exceeds inland alternatives, yet buyers continue prioritizing beach proximity, temperate climate, and established neighborhoods. This preference keeps coastal markets competitive even as more affordable options exist. Prospective buyers reviewing Riverside houses for sale often return to San Diego willing to adjust budgets or home size to maintain coastal access.The strength ripples through California's interconnected markets. Urban centers where in the city of Los Angeles, specifically, Downtown homes for sale attract professionals value similar walkability and proximity to employment, though San Diego offers distinct lifestyle advantages that justify its premium positioning within the state's competitive landscape.For buyers entering this market, the expanded inventory and 21-day average provide more opportunity for careful evaluation compared to the ultra-competitive conditions of previous years. Pre-approval and readiness to tour properties remain important, but buyers have slightly more time for due diligence. Desirable homes in sought-after neighborhoods still move quickly, requiring preparedness from serious purchasers.About HouzeoHouzeo is America's best home buying and selling website that makes buying and selling homes easy, transparent, and affordable. The platform provides access to over 1.5 million property listings with comprehensive property data, advanced house search tools, ability to book tours and make offers instantly without requiring a real estate agent. Additionally, home buyers can also save their searches, mark their favorite homes and share them with their loved ones seamlessly, view price history data of any house, explore different types of houses, and more. Home sellers can get list their homes listed, accept or reject home showing requests, counter offers, set milestones, and even manage closing dates. All users also get real-time alerts and notifications via the Houzeo mobile app so that they can stay ahead of the game, no matter where they are. Whether buying or selling, Houzeo's technology-driven approach eliminates unnecessary operational challenges while providing the support users need for a successful real estate experience.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

