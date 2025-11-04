Nutraceutical Ingredients MarketA Share to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031

Growing customer preference for natural food products, rise in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements, increase in concerns of consumers drive the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global nutraceutical ingredients industry generated $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Growing customer preference for natural food products, increase in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements, rising concerns of consumers about preventative healthcare and the effectiveness of these substances on their health, increase in consumer preference for functional foods, and surge in incidence of chronic diseases among the population propel the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. However, high cost of production of nutraceutical ingredients hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in investment in R&D to investigate novel applications for nutraceutical components and efforts made by governments throughout the world to promote the use of nutraceuticals present new opportunities for the market in future.Download Free Sample Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/370 The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients. The involvement of international organizations in ingredients research and development, the advantages of eating foods enriched with probiotics, the rise in consumer health consciousness, and technological advancement are all predicted to promote the growth of the market for nutraceutical ingredients.The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.Increased investment in R&D to investigate novel applications for nutraceutical components is a result of the rise in nutraceutical ingredients market demand. Government laws, however, pose a threat to the expansion of the market for nutraceutical ingredients in some nations, including Europe. In the European Union, probiotic health claims must adhere to strict guidelines. Market players must offer scientifically validated evidence of the efficacy of their products, which frequently results in the rejection of product claims regarding health benefits.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market/purchase-options The nutraceutical ingredients market is analyzed based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into probiotics, vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and others. Further, proteins segment is bifurcated into plant proteins and animal proteins. Among these, the probiotics segment occupied the major nutraceutical ingredients market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of the health advantages of probiotics, the segment is predicted to maintain its notable growth pace. Probiotics are frequently used to treat diarrhea, cramps, and gastritis brought on by antibiotic use, which disturbs the balance of bacteria in the colon by killing both good and bad bacteria.Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2031 due to the increased participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers in the production of nutraceutical ingredients in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global nutraceutical ingredients market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for nutraceuticals with medicinal advantages in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/370 Leading Market PlayersAMWAY CORPORATIONAOR InternationalArcher Daniels Midland CompanyCargill IncorporatedDanoneEID Parry India Ltd.General Mills, Inc.Herbalife Ltd.Innophos Holdings Inc.Matsun NutritionMead JohnsonNestle S.A.Natrol Inc.Royal DSMValensa InternationalThe report analyzes these key players of the global nutraceutical ingredients market size . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report analyzes these key players of the global nutraceutical ingredients market size . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

