WebDaddy Pro Launches “Aila” — Bilingual AI Website Builder in McAllen for South Texas Small Businesses

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro, the Edinburg/McAllen‑based hosting and digital services provider, today announced the launch of WebDaddy Aila , its bilingual AI Website Builder platform designed to help small businesses across the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas launch professional bilingual websites that scale with their growth.The launch of Aila reflects WebDaddy Pro’s three core commitments: delivering digital tools that are transparent, accessible, and community‑focused.KEY FEATURES OF AILA• Bilingual Functionality: Websites can be built and managed in English and Spanish. Transparent Pricing : Plans remain stable year after year, aligned with WebDaddy Pro’s Fair Pricing Charter — no surprises, no markups.• Ease of Use: Designed for entrepreneurs without technical backgrounds, giving them a simple way to get online and grow without complexity.By combining ease of use with bilingual functionality, Aila enables entrepreneurs — from realtors, restaurants, salons to retail shops and service providers — to reach broader audiences without the complexity or hidden costs often associated with website development. “We built WebDaddy.Pro and Aila right here in the Rio Grande Valley to give small businesses the same digital advantages as big brands,” said Theodore Carpenter, Founder of WebDaddy.Pro. “Our mission is to make growth accessible, bilingual, and affordable — so every entrepreneur can thrive online — helping entrepreneurs reach more customers and compete online.”WHY IT MATTERSAila’s impact extends beyond technology — it strengthens visibility, discoverability, and regional growth for South Texas entrepreneurs.• SEO Impact: Bilingual websites boost visibility in both English and Spanish search results, helping South Texas businesses turn opportunity into action and growth into impact.• AI Discoverability: As AI tools increasingly surface local business information, bilingual websites ensure entrepreneurs are found in both languages.• Regional Growth: From South Padre Island restaurants to hotels and tour operators, bilingual websites help connect with visitors from both Texas and Mexico alike.ABOUT WEBDADDY.PROFounded in January 2025 in McAllen, Texas, WebDaddy Pro is locally owned and community‑driven. The company delivers hosting and digital services with a focus on operational resilience, transparent pricing, and customer empowerment. Serving the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas entrepreneurs, its flagship product, WebDaddy Aila, provides a scalable, bilingual‑ready platform for entrepreneurs who demand clarity, trust, and growth — empowering them to scale confidently in a digital‑first economy. WebDaddy Pro is committed to safe, transparent digital growth, earning the trust of South Texas businesses and empowering long‑term success.For more information, visit https://Aila.WebDaddy.pro

