U.S. Maker Expands Simple Load Rack Line for Tandem, Trike & E-Bike Transport

ALNA, ME, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CycleSimplex, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of specialty bicycle transport systems, has expanded its Simple Load series to include new configurations for tandems, trikes, and mixed bicycle setups. The additions reflect the growing diversity of cycling equipment on American roads and trails, offering transport solutions that accommodate non-standard frames and heavier models.Responding to the Growing Variety in CyclingCycling has seen rapid growth across multiple categories. Electric bicycles, tandems, and trikes are more common today than in previous decades, with many riders seeking equipment that fits unique needs. However, this variety creates challenges for transport. Standard carriers built for conventional two-wheel frames often cannot support longer tandem structures or the weight of electric assist systems.The new lineup addresses these gaps. Products such as the Simple Load Bike rack , Simple Load Tandem Rack, Non-Simple Load Trike rack , and Simple Load One Trike rack reflect an effort to meet the demands of a wide user base. These designs place emphasis on stability, adaptability, and protection during transit.The Simple Load Bike RackThe Simple Load Bike rack is built for two conventional bicycles or e-bikes. The platform-style design incorporates sturdy channels and reinforced arms to handle higher weight capacities, which is essential for modern e-bikes. With easy loading features, users can roll or lift their bikes into position without requiring significant physical strain.The focus on user-friendly handling acknowledges a trend in which riders are seeking transport options that reduce lifting and awkward maneuvering. For many cyclists, the ability to secure an e-bike without overexertion is a practical requirement.The Simple Load Tandem RackLonger frames such as tandems introduce another level of complexity. The Simple Load Tandem Rack addresses this issue with an extended platform that supports the bike securely. Both vertical and horizontal orientations are available, allowing flexibility depending on the vehicle type and parking conditions.By holding tandems in an upright profile, vertical racks reduce lateral overhang, which is particularly valuable in urban areas or when space is limited. The design supports the bike by its wheels rather than by the frame, reducing potential for scratches or structural stress.The Non-Simple Load Trike RackTrikes, whether upright or recumbent, require different geometry than two-wheeled bicycles. The Non-Simple Load Trike rack is configured to accommodate three-wheeled frames with stability and balance in mind. The rack secures all three points of contact, minimizing wobble or shifting during transport.This model highlights the increasing demand for trike-compatible racks, particularly as recumbent and adaptive cycling communities expand. By offering a dedicated carrier, the company is addressing a need often overlooked by standard rack manufacturers.The Simple Load One Trike RackAnother option, the Simple Load One Trike rack, is designed to carry a single trike. It supports families or individuals who may pair one trike with another standard bicycle. With multiple tie-down points and wide channels, the rack simplifies mixed-gear transport.The configuration demonstrates a recognition that not every household owns identical bikes. Families often include a mix of trikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes. Providing modular transport options ensures that different frame types can travel together safely.Integration of Bike RampsLoading heavy or bulky equipment has long been a concern for cyclists. The addition of bike ramps to several rack configurations directly addresses this challenge. Riders can roll their trikes or bikes into position rather than lifting them overhead. This feature reduces the physical strain of loading, particularly for heavier e-bikes and adaptive cycles.The use of ramps also enhances accessibility, ensuring that more riders can manage loading tasks without assistance. For aging cyclists or those with mobility limitations, this feature contributes to overall usability.Balancing Durability and HandlingAll racks in the updated lineup emphasize a balance between strength and ease of use. Steel and aluminum components combine to provide stability during highway travel while keeping the overall weight of the racks manageable for installation and removal.Durability is essential for long-distance trips, where consistent vibrations and shifting loads can stress weaker carriers. At the same time, portability remains a consideration, as many users remove racks when not in use.Meeting the Needs of a Diverse Cycling CommunityThe expanded offerings reflect broader changes in cycling demographics. Adaptive cycling programs, family outings, and group rides are increasingly common. As more riders turn to alternative styles of bikes, whether trikes for stability, tandems for shared riding, or e-bikes for extended range, transport requirements shift accordingly.Providing equipment that can safely carry these diverse frames ensures that riders are not limited by logistics. The availability of racks designed for trikes, tandems, and e-bikes supports participation in cycling activities that might otherwise be restricted by transportation barriers.A Focus on PracticalityBeyond design innovations, the racks are engineered for daily usability. Features like low loading heights, integrated tie-down systems, and ramp options emphasize the importance of reducing complications. By focusing on practical use cases such as tight parking, garage storage, and highway travel, the racks are intended to fit into real-world routines.This attention to practical details reflects an understanding that transportation solutions must integrate seamlessly into everyday cycling habits. Whether transporting bikes across town or on long road trips, ease of use remains a central consideration.Industry ContextThe growth of cycling in the United States has been supported by rising interest in outdoor recreation, infrastructure investments, and the increasing popularity of electric and adaptive bicycles. Transport equipment that reflects these shifts is an essential part of sustaining participation.As bicycles diversify in design and purpose, the accessory market has responded with innovations in carriers, racks, and loading systems. The latest additions to the Simple Load line align with this trend, providing tailored solutions rather than one-size-fits-all approaches.Looking AheadThe development of racks designed for specific cycling categories suggests a continued evolution in transport equipment. As demand for e-bikes, tandems, and trikes grows, further innovations in weight handling, loading mechanisms, and vehicle compatibility are expected.The emphasis on specialized racks highlights the broader trajectory of the industry toward inclusivity and functionality. By addressing unique requirements, manufacturers are ensuring that cycling remains accessible to a wide audience.About CycleSimplexCycleSimplex is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in bicycle transport systems. The company produces a range of carriers for tandems, trikes, e-bikes, and standard bicycles, with a focus on durability, adaptability, and ease of use.For media inquiries, please contact:CycleSimplexEmail- cyclesimplexllc@gmail.comWebsite- www.cyclesimplex.com

