Doritos Fiera Preta 2024 by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Doritos Fiera Preta 2024

PepsiCo Design and Innovation Receives Prestigious Recognition for Outstanding Packaging Design at the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced PepsiCo Design and Innovation as a winner of the Silver A' Design Award for their exceptional work titled "Doritos Fiera Preta 2024" in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the excellence and innovation demonstrated by PepsiCo Design and Innovation in the highly competitive packaging industry.The award-winning packaging design for Doritos Fiera Preta 2024 showcases PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to creating designs that resonate with consumers and align with current trends in the industry. By honoring the vision of amplifying unheard voices and promoting local Black artists, this packaging design demonstrates the brand's dedication to diversity, inclusion, and positive change. The recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award underscores the significance of these values within the packaging industry and their impact on consumers.Doritos Fiera Preta 2024 stands out for its unique collaboration with three artists from Preta Comics, an initiative that supports local Black artists. The packaging design celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Feira Preta, the largest Black culture event in Latin America, by incorporating the artists' distinct styles and perspectives. Through this innovative approach, PepsiCo Design and Innovation has created a packaging design that not only catches the eye but also tells a compelling story of cultural preservation and generational knowledge transfer.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design while maintaining a strong connection to cultural roots and social responsibility. This recognition is expected to inspire the brand's future projects, encouraging them to continue exploring innovative ways to combine creativity, inclusivity, and functionality in their designs. As the packaging industry evolves, PepsiCo Design and Innovation is well-positioned to lead the way in creating designs that resonate with consumers and make a positive impact on society.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Doritos Fiera Preta 2024 packaging design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. The company's Design and Innovation team plays a crucial role in creating packaging designs that not only capture the essence of each brand but also push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. With a focus on sustainability, user experience, and cultural relevance, PepsiCo Design and Innovation consistently delivers award-winning designs that resonate with consumers worldwide.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation by a panel of expert judges, who assess entries based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category is a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's exceptional design capabilities and their commitment to creating packaging solutions that excel in both form and function.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across various industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in the A' Packaging Design Award, entrants can demonstrate their design excellence, contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry, and inspire future trends. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit your own groundbreaking projects, visit:

