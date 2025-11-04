South Australia’s defence industry takes centre stage at Indo Pacific 2025

Release date: 04/11/25

South Australia is set to deliver a powerful show of innovation and defence industry capability at the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney this week.

More than 65 South Australian defence companies will unite on the Defence SA stand, showcasing the depth of expertise across the maritime sector and other critical areas, including advanced manufacturing, autonomous systems, guided weapons and explosive ordnance, cyber security and electronic warfare.

Local SMEs will be joined by the state’s world-class universities and the Defence Innovation Partnership – the South Australian Government’s catalyst for defence-relevant research – demonstrating the state’s research and development capabilities on the global stage.

South Australia’s presence at Indo Pacific underscores the state’s readiness in delivering next-generation naval shipbuilding and Defence projects through Pillar I and II of the AUKUS agreement.

Along with the SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines, South Australia is home to other complex maritime projects, including the Hunter class frigate build, life of type extension for the Collins class submarines and combat system upgrades for the Hobart class Air Warfare Destroyers.

Held from 4-6 November at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Indo Pacific will attract 25,000 attendees and brings together senior maritime and defence industry, military and government decision-makers from around the world.

The event features a dynamic program of conferences, forums and symposiums covering key topics such as shipbuilding and sustainment, nuclear technology, uncrewed systems and technology acquisition.

For South Australian companies, Indo Pacific presents an opportunity to connect with the international defence community, forge strategic partnerships and showcase their capabilities to join global supply chains.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia is home to the construction of Australia’s next-generation nuclear-powered submarines. This historic undertaking is not only transforming our industrial landscape but also positioning our state at the forefront of global defence innovation.

South Australian companies are already delivering into a number of international Defence programs, such as for the US Navy and the UK’s Type 26 frigates, building vital capability ahead of the Hunter class frigate program at Osborne.

International trade shows like Indo Pacific provide a vital platform to connect with defence partners and strengthen existing relationships, often leading to new supply chain opportunities and access to global markets.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

AUKUS is providing us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our state’s economy, and we need to ensure that as a government we are doing everything we can to leverage it.

That’s why I’ll be standing alongside South Australian companies at Indo Pacific this week, seeking to deliver strong outcomes for our industries, our workforce, and for the future of our state.

Attributable to Michael Brown

South Australia’s growing defence sector is a strong reflection of our ambition and capability. At Indo Pacific that strength will be on display to the global market.

Building on the opportunities presented by AUKUS Pillars I & II, South Australia is committed to ensuring our state's defence sector continues to grow and expand its reach.

South Australian defence companies are not only contributing next-generation solutions for Australia and our allies, but also reinforcing our reputation as a centre of excellence in defence and hi-tech industries.

Attributable to Lee Stanley, Daronmont Technologies

Daronmont is proud to be one of the great South Australian companies exhibiting on the South Australia - The Defence State stand at IndoPac 25.

Following a successful DSEI as a member of the South Australian delegation, IndoPac presents a valuable opportunity to deepen business connections with potential Australian, UK, US and European partners, showcase our advanced capabilities especially in passive radar, maritime situational awareness and deployable systems and will allow us to explore new avenues for collaboration in defence innovation.