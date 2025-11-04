President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Electoral Commissioners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act and on the recommendation of the National Assembly appointed commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission who will serve for a period of seven years.

Mrs Joyce Pitso will serve as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission.

Judge Dhaya Pillay will serve as a part-time member of the Electoral

Commission.

Mr Mosotho Moepya will serve as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission.

President Ramaphosa has also, in terms of Section 8(1) of the Electoral Commission Act, designated Mr Moepya as the chairperson of the Commission.

The President wishes the commissioners well in safeguarding the integrity of diverse elections in the country.

