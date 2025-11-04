Double Moon by Alexey Danilin Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Double Moon

Innovative Wall Lamp Design Inspired by Rare Astronomical Phenomenon Earns Accolades

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced that the Double Moon wall lamp by Alexey Danilin has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Double Moon lamp within the competitive lighting industry.The Double Moon lamp's unique design draws inspiration from a rare astronomical event, making it highly relevant to current trends in the lighting industry that seek to bring elements of nature and celestial phenomena into interior spaces. By aligning with these design trends, the Double Moon lamp offers a timely and appealing solution for consumers and industry professionals alike, showcasing the potential for innovative lighting design to enhance and transform living environments.The Double Moon lamp stands out in the market through its creative use of materials, technology, and design to create a captivating lighting experience. Inspired by the rare double moon astronomical phenomenon, the lamp features glass spheres with a mirrored tinted gradient that reflects light and creates mesmerizing patterns on surrounding walls. Hidden LED lights in the base, covered with matte diffusers, produce a soft and comfortable illumination. The lamp's sleek metal base and careful glass detailing result in a subtle yet spectacular silhouette.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award for the Double Moon lamp serves as a powerful motivation for Alexey Danilin and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition validates their approach to creating lamps that blend artistic inspiration, technical innovation, and functionality. As they move forward, this award will undoubtedly inspire future projects that further contribute to advancing the lighting industry and redefining what is possible in lighting design.Double Moon was designed by Lead designer: Alexey Danilin, Product manager: Anastasia Orlova, and 3d visualizer Dmitry Cherednikov.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Double Moon lamp at the A' Design Awards website:About Alexey DanilinAlexey Danilin, born in 1987 in Germany, is a talented designer with a diverse background in fine arts, interior design, and lighting. A graduate in fine arts, Alexey has worked with renowned designers and exhibited his innovative creations at prestigious events worldwide. With a keen eye for aesthetics and a passion for pushing boundaries, Alexey has designed hundreds of lamps for Maytoni and has been recognized with over 60 international awards in the field of object design.About MaytoniFounded in 2009, Maytoni initially focused on developing classic design luminaires, particularly crown and crystal chandeliers. Over time, the company expanded its collection to include modern and decorative designs, consistently developing trendy new products each year. Today, Maytoni's products are distributed throughout Europe and the Middle East, showcasing their commitment to innovation and quality in the lighting industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that excel in criteria such as innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, light quality, and originality. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's skill and contribution to advancing the lighting industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

