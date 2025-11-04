President Cyril Ramaphosa receives G20 Inequality Committee Report on Global Inequalities, 4 Nov
President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow , Tuesday, 04 November 2025, receive the G20 Inequality Committee Report on global inequalities together with Professor Joseph Stiglitz and UNAIDS Executive Director Ms Winnie Byanyima.
The G20 Presidency of South Africa gave a unique opportunity for the country to launch a new Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts – commissioned by President Ramaphosa, and chaired by Nobel Prize-winning economist Professor Joseph Stiglitz.
This initiative was earmarked to deliver the first ever-report on global inequality to G20 to world.
The six independent experts were Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz (USA); Dr Adriana E. Abdenur (Brazil); Ms Winnie Byanyima (Uganda); Professor Jayati Ghosh (India); Professor Imraan Valodia (South Africa); and Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile (South Africa).
The report will highlight the state of wealth and income inequality, their impacts on growth, poverty, and multilateralism, and present a menu of effective solutions for leaders.
The report will contain recommendations on debt restructuring as well as regional production of long-acting AIDS medicines and other pandemic therapies.
The handover presentation is arranged as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 04 November 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Tuynhuys
RSVP: members of the Media wishing to attend the Inequality Committee Handover in person are requested to submit their details to Sydwell Mabasa: Sydwell@presidency.gov.za
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.