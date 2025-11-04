President Cyril Ramaphosa receives G20 Inequality Committee Report on Global Inequalities, 4 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow , Tuesday, 04 November 2025, receive the G20 Inequality Committee Report on global inequalities together with Professor Joseph Stiglitz and UNAIDS Executive Director Ms Winnie Byanyima.

The G20 Presidency of South Africa gave a unique opportunity for the country to launch a new Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts – commissioned by President Ramaphosa, and chaired by Nobel Prize-winning economist Professor Joseph Stiglitz.

This initiative was earmarked to deliver the first ever-report on global inequality to G20 to world.

The six independent experts were Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz (USA); Dr Adriana E. Abdenur (Brazil); Ms Winnie Byanyima (Uganda); Professor Jayati Ghosh (India); Professor Imraan Valodia (South Africa); and Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile (South Africa).

The report will highlight the state of wealth and income inequality, their impacts on growth, poverty, and multilateralism, and present a menu of effective solutions for leaders.

The report will contain recommendations on debt restructuring as well as regional production of long-acting AIDS medicines and other pandemic therapies.

The handover presentation is arranged as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 04 November 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Tuynhuys

