Minister Thembi Simelane delivers keynote address at PPRA-NMU-NRF Property Sector Research Colloquium, 5 Nov

Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will on 5 November 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Nelson Mandela University and National Research Foundation ( NRF), and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) Colloquium aimed at contributing to the development of a fair and inclusive property ecosystem.

The PPRA-NMU—NRF Property Sector Research Colloquium will take place from 5-6 November 2025 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape under the theme: “A Sustainable and Inclusive Property Market”. It will provide a platform for the sharing of research outputs by both academics and property practitioners; encourage innovative approaches to sustainability, transformation and professionalise the sector. It will also foster partnerships across government, academia, industry, and civil society organisations.

Some of the topics expected to be discussed include exploring tangible measures for the acceleration of women and Black economic empowerment within the property market and leveraging the property market as a catalytic instrument for unlocking job creation and economic opportunities.

Among others to attend the research colloquium are Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Tandi Mahambehlala, Eastern Cape MEC of Human Settlements, Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi, academics, property practitioners and government officials.

Details are as follows:

Date: 5- 6 November 2025

Time: 9:00

Venue: Ocean Sciences Campus, Nelson Mandela University, Gqeberha

Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister on 077 410 5050 Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

