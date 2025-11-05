Comprehensive Report on the Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Through 2025?

The market for recovering precious metals from electronic waste has seen consistent growth of late. It's estimated that its value will rise from $10.7 billion in 2024 to $11.13 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The earlier growth can be traced back to factors such as accelerated urbanization, a booming automotive industry, swift advancements in technology, and robust economic expansion in burgeoning markets.

The market size for recovery of precious metals from electronic waste is predicted to witness robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $14.35 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecasted period can be credited to enhancement in plant efficiency, expansion of the aerospace industry, a burgeoning automotive sector, and increased infrastructural investments. Significant trends expected in this period comprise advancements in plant efficiency, the burgeoning growth in the aerospace sector, an expanding automobile market, and increased infrastructural investments.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market?

The growing use of consumer electronics and home appliances around the world is a significant contributor to the expansion of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. These devices often contain precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, prized for their malleability, resistance to corrosion, and excellent conductive properties. The enhanced availability and decreasing costs of technologically advanced gadgets, along with increased disposable income, have spurred global usage of these electronics and appliances. As illustrated by data from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Association, a government entity in Japan, the production volume of consumer electronic devices had soared to 129,442 million yen by April 2023, marking a 107.9% jump from the previous year. Consequently, the mounting use of consumer electronics and home appliances is steering the growth of the precious metals e-waste recovery market.

Which Players Dominate The Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery include:

• Heraeus Holding

• Umicore

• Boliden Group

• Johnson Matthey

• Dowa Holdings

• Sims Limited

• Materion Corporation

• TES-AMM Pet Ltd

• Sabin Metal Corporation

• Metallix

What Are The Future Trends Of The Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market?

Emerging trends in the precious metal e-waste recovery market are marked by imaginative methods for extracting valuable metals. Companies active in this sphere are honing their recovery methods to work with greater efficacy. An exemplary case of such innovative practice is set by Mint Innovations, a clean tech firm from New Zealand that employs microbes and economical chemicals to extract precious metals from e-waste. The use of microbes simplifies operations which would otherwise necessitate very high temperatures and other harsh conditions.

Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The precious metals e-waste recoverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gold, Copper, Silver, Other Types

2) By Source: Home Appliances, Consumer Electronics, IT And Telecommunication Equipment, Other Sources

3) By Application: Trashed, Recycled

Subsegments:

1) By Gold: Recovery From Circuit Boards, Recovery From Connectors and Pins, Recovery From Hard Drives

2) By Copper: Recovery From Wiring And Cables, Recovery From Circuit Boards, Recovery From Electrical Components

3) By Silver: Recovery From Circuit Boards, Recovery From Solder, Recovery From Photovoltaic Panels

4) By Other Types: Palladium Recovery, Platinum Recovery, Rare Earth Metals Recovery, Recovery Of Other Valuable Metals

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market?

In 2024, the leading region in the precious metals e-waste recovery market was the Asia-Pacific. It is predicted that Europe will witness the most significant growth in the coming years. The report on the precious metals e-waste recovery market studies various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

