Same-day Delivery Services Market to Grow at 19.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

Same-day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Same-day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Same-day Delivery Services Market Size And Growth?

The market for same-day delivery services has seen exponential growth in recent years, expanding from a size of $9.4 billion in 2024 to an expected $11.29 billion in 2025, promising a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The surge in growth in the recent past can be linked to a number of factors, including the rise of e-commerce and online commerce, a hike in consumer demand for quicker deliveries, advancements in logistics and supply chains, competitive pressures forcing retailers to provide rapid shipping, and an increase in urbanization with more people residing in metropolitan regions.

In the near future, the market size for same-day delivery services is projected to experience a significant rise. With an estimated compound annual growth rate of 19.6%, it's targeted to reach a value of $23.09 billion in 2029. This surge can be linked to the increased reliance on instant and on-demand delivery services, the use of autonomous vehicles and drones for shipping, as well as the development of last-mile delivery networks. Other factors include growing consumer expectations for timely and same-day deliveries, as well as the implementation of advanced route tracking and optimization solutions. Key trends set to define this period are partnerships between e-commerce platforms and delivery services, the rise of dark stores and micro-fulfillment centres, implementation of artificial intelligence in route mapping and the focus on eco-friendly, sustainable delivery methods. Another trend is the heightened employment of data analytics for inventory management and demand prediction.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Same-day Delivery Services Market?

The growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to fuel the expansion of the market for same-day delivery services. The revolution afoot in the goods purchasing and selling sector, courtesy of the e-commerce industry, has been facilitated by factors such as higher population density, urbanization, the dominance of smartphones and tablets, internet accessibility, the shift towards digitalization and online payments, quicker buying alternatives, cost reductions, savings in travel expenses and time, and overall ease of use. The rise in the preference for same-day delivery among online shoppers is enhancing its demand. Highlighting this, the International Trade Administration, a department of US commerce, disclosed in November 2023 that as of January 2021, consumer e-commerce constituted 36.3% of the UK's total retail market. The revenue from this is expected to come to around $285.60 billion by 2025. Hence, the blooming e-commerce sector propels the growth of the same-day delivery services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Same-day Delivery Services Market?

Major players in the Same-day Delivery Services include:

• A-1 Express Delivery Services Inc.

• FedEx Corporation

• Arab American Express Co. Ltd.

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Deliv Inc.

• Dalsey Hillblom Lynn

• Same Day Delivery Inc.

• Naparex LLC

• Aztec Messenger LLC

• Amazon.com Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Same-day Delivery Services Market?

Top companies functioning in the same-day delivery services market are concentrating on innovating with cutting-edge technology like Air drone delivery systems to meet the escalating need for speedier delivery of products and services. Amazon.com, Inc., an American E-commerce platform, unveiled a new drone model named MK30 in October 2023. This MK30 drone is characterized by its smaller size, lighter weight, and less noise compared to its predecessors. Its state-of-the-art safety systems ensure safer flights regardless of the weather conditions. Utilizing this drone, Amazon is enabled to carry out faster and more precise deliveries for its clientele.

How Is The Same-day Delivery Services Market Segmented?

The same-day delivery servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Customer To Customer (C2C)

2) By Service Type: International, Domestic

3) By Mode of Transportation: Airways, Roadways, Railways, Intermodal

4) By Application: Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Business-To-Business (B2B): Retail And E-commerce B2B Delivery, Medical And Pharmaceutical Delivery, Industrial And Manufacturing Delivery

2) By Business-To-Consumer (B2C): E-commerce Deliveries, Grocery And Food Deliveries, Same-Day Courier Services

3) By Customer-To-Customer (C2C): Peer-To-Peer Delivery Services, Marketplace Delivery Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Same-day Delivery Services Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for same-day delivery services and is expected to continue growing. The report on this market includes details on various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

