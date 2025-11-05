Demand for Retirement Home Services Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $9.28 billion by 2029

Retirement Home Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Retirement Home Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Retirement Home Services Market Be By 2025?

The market size for retirement home services has seen consistent growth over the past few years. Projections indicate a rise from $7.39 billion in 2024 to $7.72 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth experienced in the historical period can be credited to factors such as the escalating healthcare expenses, the importance of sustaining a superior quality of life post-retirement, a surge in demand for memory care services due to an aging population, requirements for expert nursing and caregiving services, changes in aging population demographics, and a growing number of senior citizens in need of comfortable, assisted living solutions.

Expectations suggest that the market size of retirement home services will experience a stable increase in the coming years, reaching $9.28 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This growth during the predicted period is owing to the diverse requirements of the growing elderly population, longer life expectancy, amplified demand for elderly care alternatives, the aspiration for independent and lively aging, and the rising popularity of distinctive housing options for retirees. Notable trends for this period forecast include advancements in technology pertaining to services, extending senior living services into emerging markets, escalating demand for support services such as mobile applications, technology integration for distance monitoring and care services, and the use of alarm integration techniques for alerting service providers.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Retirement Home Services Market Landscape?

The anticipated growth of the retirement home services market is closely linked to the rising life expectancy. Calculated as the average number of years projected to live, based on age and mortality rates, life expectancy is growing due to healthcare advancements, improved lifestyle conditions, accessible medical services, and healthier lifestyle choices. Consequently, longer lives lead to greater need for retirement home services, which are designed to address chronic health issues, assist with everyday tasks, guarantee safety, provide social and leisure activities, and generally advocate for the well-being of elderly individuals. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US government organization, noted in November 2023 that the life expectancy in the U.S. at birth saw an increase of 1.1 years from 2021 to 2022, starting from 76.4 and ending at 77.5 years. In the same vein, males regained 1.3 years from a previous drop of 2.8 years between 2019 and 2021, moving from 73.5 in 2021 to 74.8 in 2022. Similarly, females recovered 0.9 years from a previous 2.1-year decrease, progressing from 79.3 in 2021 to 80.2 in 2022. Hence, the rising life expectancy is a crucial factor contributing to the expansion of the retirement home services market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Retirement Home Services Market?

Major players in the Retirement Home Services include:

• Sompo Holdings Inc.

• British United Provident Association Ltd.

• ABM Industries Inc.

• Genesis HealthCare Inc.

• Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

• Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

• Avalon Health Care Group

• National HealthCare Corporation

• Senior Lifestyle

• AlerisLife Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Retirement Home Services Industry?

Leading businesses in the retirement home service market are innovating and creating high-end solutions like non-real estate-based assisted living to establish superiority in the trade. Non-real estate-based assisted living essentially means services that lend a hand to elderly individuals right at their own homes, eliminating the need for dedicated assisted living facilities. For instance, in April 2024, Mindrot Technologies, a hospital startup based out of India, rolled out its CarePilot platform. This holistic technology solution was engineered to upgrade services for providers serving the senior living sector, with a central emphasis on assisted care and hospice services. Initially birthed for home healthcare, the platform has evolved to encompass functionalities such as patient management, room allocation, stock control, caregiving services, financial modules for billing and reconciling, along with analytical backing. This platform envisions amplifying operational productivity for service providers and encouraging families to have an active say in care choices, hence building a unified ecosystem.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Retirement Home Services Market

The retirement home servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Assisted Living, Independent Living, Other Types

2) By Gender: Women, Men

3) By Age Group: 55 To 64, 65 To 74, 75 And Above

4) By Application: Elderly People, Disabled People

Subsegments:

1) By Assisted Living: Personal Care Services, Medication Management, 24/7 Support And Supervision, Specialized Memory Care

2) By Independent Living: Independent Living Communities, Retirement Communities, Age-Restricted Housing

3) By Other Types: Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF), Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), Respite Care Services, Hospice Care



Retirement Home Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in the market for retirement home services. The report covers all key regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The forecast projects continued growth in these regions.

