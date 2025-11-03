Hawaiʻi Reaches Milestone with 100th Public Pre-Kindergarten Classroom

Posted on Nov 3, 2025 in Main

Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke and the Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) celebrate the 100th EOEL public pre-K classroom, at Maunawili Elementary, led by teacher Sara McCoy and assistant Dustin Kavanagh. The event was also attended by Department of Education Complex Area Superintendent Lanelle Hibbs and State Representative Mike Lee. Photo courtesy: EOEL.

Hawaiʻi has reached a major milestone in expanding access to early childhood education by the Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) opening the state’s 100th public pre-kindergarten classroom — at Maunawili Elementary School in Kailua on Oʻahu.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who leads the Ready Keiki initiative, joined EOEL to celebrate the achievement and recognize the state’s continued investment in Hawaiʻi’s youngest learners.

“Just a few years ago, there were only a few dozen public pre-K classrooms statewide,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “Now, we’re celebrating our 100th. This milestone reflects Hawaiʻi’s commitment to every child, every family and every community.”

Since the launch of Ready Keiki in January 2023, EOEL and its partners have more than tripled the number of public pre-K classrooms statewide from 37 in 2022 to 117 classrooms across 89 locations today.

“Every new classroom represents a doorway to opportunity for families. Our goal is to ensure every keiki in Hawaiʻi has access to a strong start,” said EOEL Director Yuuko Arikawa-Cross.

With Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living, these free public pre-K classrooms provide families with an invaluable opportunity. Parents can give their children a high-quality early learning experience — one that might otherwise be out of reach — helping keiki develop critical skills, confidence and a love for learning. Tuition-free pre-K allows parents to contribute to the workforce or pursue higher education, strengthening communities across the islands.

Each public pre-K classroom serves up to 20 children, ages 3 and 4, with priority for those in at-risk circumstances. Families can learn more about EOEL public pre-kindergarten or apply online at earlylearning.ehawaii.gov.