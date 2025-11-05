The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Expected to grow to $15.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for regulatory affairs outsourcing has swiftly expanded in the past few years. The figures are set to rise from $8.44 billion in 2024 to $9.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The remarkable growth seen historically is a result of the globalization of regulatory norms, changes in the regulatory environment, regulations specific to industries, strategies for cost containment, and a heightened focus on main competencies.

Swift expansion is anticipated in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market in the coming years, with projections indicating a rise to $15.97 billion by 2029, bolstered by a CAGR of 14.1%. A host of factors, including an increased intricacy in submissions, the digital evolution in regulatory processes, an emphasized focus on compliance and risk management, and changing trends in product development, are considered as the propelling forces behind this growth during the forecast period. Enhanced risk management, the growing use of advanced analytics, demand for strategic guidance, alterations in environmental regulations and the growth of the life sciences industry present major trends projected for this period.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market?

The regulatory affairs outsourcing market is predicted to grow due to the increase in research and development activities aimed at creating new vaccines, therapeutics, and medical devices. Companies in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnological industries are progressively investing in R&D to produce innovative products and expand their global reach. These organizations are also leaning towards the outsourcing of regulatory affairs to minimize operational expenses and speed up regulatory procedures by using professionals in the field. For instance, a report by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in March 2022, reflecting National Health Expenditures (NHE), indicates that an annual growth in national health spending is projected to average 5.1% from 2021-2030 and is forecasted to reach a value nearly $6.8 trillion by 2030. Thus, an increase in R&D activities for new vaccines, therapeutics, and medical devices is anticipated to spur the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

• IQVIA

• ICON plc

• WuXi App Tec

• Syneos Health

• Catalent Pharma Solutions

• Charles River Laboratories International. Inc.

• Parexel International Corporation

• Medpace

• Curia

What Are The Top Trends In The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Industry?

A significant trend emerging in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market is the introduction of effective software that tracks regulatory affairs. Key market players are concentrating on creating software that efficiently manages regulatory affairs records. An example is Rimsys, a US-based software firm, which unveiled the beta prototype of Rimsys Intel, its communal and interactive regulatory intelligence hub, in May 2024. Created specifically for the medtech sector, this free, community-driven global hub is designed to improve access to crucial information for those in the medical technology field.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Segments

The regulatory affairs outsourcingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Legal Representation, Regulatory Consulting, Product Registration & Clinical Trial Application, Regulatory Writing & Publication, Other Services

2) By Indication: Neurology, Oncology, Immunology, Cardiology, Other Indications

3) By Category: Biologics, Drugs, Medical Devices, By Company Size: Small, Medium, Large

4) By End User: Medical Device Company, Biotechnology Company, Pharmaceutical Company

Subsegments:

1) By Legal Representation: Compliance Support, Litigation Support, Intellectual Property Services

2) By Regulatory Consulting: Strategy Development, Risk Assessment, Regulatory Intelligence

3) By Product Registration And Clinical Trial Application: Dossier Preparation, Application Submission, Liaison With Regulatory Authorities

4) By Regulatory Writing And Publication: Clinical Study Reports, Regulatory Submission Documents, Scientific Publications

5) By Other Services: Training And Development, Pharmacovigilance, Quality Assurance And Auditing

Which Regions Are Dominating The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Landscape?

In the regulatory affairs outsourcing market for the year 2024, North America reigned as the leading region. The projected growth for the upcoming period suggests that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid development. The report encompasses various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

