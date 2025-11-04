Vivek Nair, Chief Operating Officer of BotGauge, Joins the World AI Expo in Dubai, November 2025

World AI Expo

BotGauge AQAAS turns QA into an outcome stream: tests are auto-generated, executed, self-healed, and reported with human domain expert verification built in.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BotGauge team defining the AQAAS category today confirmed Founder & COO Vivek Nair’s attendance at World AI Expo 2025, Nov 21–22, Dubai.The World AI Expo is among the most prestigious global events for artificial intelligence leaders, innovators, and investors. The event provides BotGauge an opportunity to highlight how its AQAAS approach is transforming software testing, making it faster, smarter, and entirely autonomous.“At BotGauge, QA isn’t a speed bump, it's a launchpad,” said Vivek Nair, Founder & COO. “Our autonomous QA agent delivers up to 80% coverage in two weeks with zero scripting, zero hiring, zero flakiness.” What could you ship with that kind of lift?Autonomous QA as a Solution (AQAAS) leverages an intelligent QA agent and Domain expert QA to handle the complete testing lifecycle from test generation and execution to self-healing maintenance No scripts. No maintenance grind. No large QA headcount. Just reliable releases at product speed. BotGauge’s participation in the World AI Expo reflects its mission to redefine quality assurance through AI innovation and to build global partnerships that advance the future of intelligent software delivery.About BotGaugeBotGauge delivers Autonomous QA as a Solution (AQAAS) QA that runs itself. An AI agent generates, executes, and self-heals plain-English tests end-to-end, giving you 100% critical coverage in one week with zero hiring and zero scripting. Built for velocity, it keeps pace with CI/CD via unlimited executions and parallels, while AI + human verification and comprehensive analytics turn every release into a confident, low-maintenance push.

