The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Expected to grow to $1980.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Through 2025?

The size of the real estate agency and brokerage market has witnessed robust growth in the recent past. The market is predicted to expand from $1455.59 billion in 2024 to $1539.26 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The notable growth during the historic period is primarily due to impressive economic development in emerging markets, an increase in disposable income, and government efforts.

The market size of the real estate agency and brokerage sector is forecasted to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, this market is set to expand to $1980.4 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as increased infrastructural investments, a burgeoning population, and heightened urbanization contribute to this projected growth. Future trends to look out for include an emphasis on the metaverse in real estate agency and brokerage, applications of augmented reality and virtual reality, the deployment of artificial intelligence, the introduction of consumer-oriented websites, the development of mobile platforms in the industry, along with a keen interest in unique solutions and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Download a free sample of the real estate agency and brokerage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2219&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market?

Projected economic expansion along with a swiftly rising urban population are set to stimulate the need for real estate agencies and brokerage in the forecasted period. The escalating influx of rural inhabitants migrating into urban areas fuels the necessity for access to reasonably priced housing and commercial places. The opportunity for real estate service suppliers to improve housing, retail and various commercial services are augmented by this demand. Around 60% of urban settlements globally are yet to be constructed. For example, as per information released by the World Bank, a financial institution based in the US, in April 2023, about 4.4 billion people or 56% of the global population currently live in urban areas. By 2050, cities will host nearly 7 out of 10 people, with an anticipation of the urban populace to more than double from the existing numbers. This rapid urbanization is forecasted to bolster the requirement for real estate agencies and brokers, propelling the real estate agency and brokerage market in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market?

Major players in the Real Estate Agency and Brokerage include:

• Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

• Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• CBRE Group

• FirstService Corporation

• Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

• Sekisui House

• Savills plc

• Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

• Colliers International

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market In The Future?

Real estate firms are beginning to utilize artificial intelligence to conduct several tasks such as locating properties, managing buildings, and interior modification. AI provides assistance to these entities by simplifying the processes of identifying potential buyers and sellers, spotting appropriate properties that meet customer's demands, and refurbishing office surroundings based on people's habits. Research by Drooms indicates that roughly 54% of surveyed property professionals currently employ artificial intelligence to refine keyword searches and nearly 69% are confident that AI provides their firm with a competitive edge by hastening document search processes. For example, REX, a property company, uses data gathered from third-party sources like Google to assess a person's intent to purchase or sell a home. WeWork, a startup offering shared workspace solutions, is also employing AI to structure its office environments. Skyline, an Israeli firm’s AI platform, offers property recommendations to real estate investors by analyzing data amassed from over 130 sources and considering above 10,000 distinctive property traits.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

The real estate agency and brokeragemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

Subsegments:

1) By Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Homes, Condominiums, Townhouses

2) By Non-Residential Buildings Brokers: Office Buildings, Retail Spaces, Industrial Properties, Hospitality Properties

3) By Mini Warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers: Personal Storage Units, Business Storage Solutions

4) By Other Brokers: Land Brokers, Agricultural Brokers, Specialty Property Brokers

View the full real estate agency and brokerage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-global-market-report

Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the real estate agency and brokerage market saw Asia-Pacific as its leading region, with North America following closely as the second largest. The report provides data for the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Professional Services Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-market

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-legal-services-global-market-report

Community Food Housing And Relief Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.