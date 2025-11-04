BlackRidge & Co to Host Elite Summit at the America Business Forum in Miami

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackRidge & Co, a global advisory firm specializing in capital introductions, M&A advisory, and business development announced today that it will host an exclusive investor summit during the America Business Forum Miami 2025, one of the world’s premier events for business leaders and global influencers.To learn more about BlackRidge & Co, visit www.blackridgeandco.com This year’s forum is expected to attract the world’s most influential business leaders, investors, and policymakers — including Ken Griffin (Citadel), Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Eric Schmidt (Google) and U.S. President Donald Trump.BlackRidge will convene an exclusive, invite-only group of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, family offices, venture capital executives, and institutional investors to explore transformative growth opportunities across next-generation sectors — from artificial intelligence and climate technology to luxury real estate, fintech, and premium consumer brands.“BlackRidge isn’t just participating in the forum — we’re driving the conversation,” said Michael Matthew, Managing Director of BlackRidge & Co. “The world’s capital is converging on South Florida, and BlackRidge is leading the charge. We’re not following the trend — we’re defining it.”Once viewed as a regional hub, Miami and Palm Beach have now become the epicenter of global wealth, rivaling New York, London, and Dubai. With over $100 billion in network AUM, BlackRidge & Co stands at the forefront of this transformation — connecting continents, capital, and visionary companies shaping the next decade of economic growth.The firm’s leadership brings extensive experience working alongside Rothschild & Co, ICBC, and Deutsche Bank, with a track record of advising companies ranging from Tencent to Temasek. This institutional pedigree, combined with its elite private network, positions BlackRidge & Co as one of the most influential forces in the new era of international advisory.About BlackRidge & Co BlackRidge & Co is a global advisory firm headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in New York, Silicon Valley, London, and Hong Kong. The firm specializes in capital introductions, M&A advisory, and business development, connecting visionary companies with the world's most influential financiers, investors, and lenders worldwide. Its leadership team has advised on landmark transactions with Rothschild & Co, Temasek, Tencent, ICBC, and Deutsche Bank, and continues to expand its influence across global markets.

