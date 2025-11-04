Kush Queen Brings Award-Winning Cannabis Wellness Rituals to Illinois

Shop Kush Queen in compliant dispensaries across Illinois.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kush Queen, the award-winning international wellness brand dedicated to elevating self-care in the bath, body and bedroom, announced today its debut in the Illinois compliant market.

“We’re honored to bring Kush Queen to Illinois,” said Olivia Sawyer, CEO and co-founder. “We believe everyone deserves to experience the luxurious, spa-like products we're known for and have obsessively perfected. Ten years ago, Kush Queen set out to reimagine infused self-care for women and LGBTQIA+ communities, but we ultimately helped all wellness lovers meet life’s challenges with a greater sense of joy and balance. We're excited to bring that energy to such a dynamic state."

A woman- and queer-owned, family-operated company, Kush Queen leads with intentional formulations designed to deliver targeted relief and holistic wellness. Known for upending the bathing category with its luxurious, full-body cannabis soak and pioneering transdermal technology (Los Angeles Times), Kush Queen brings its celebrated line of Bath Bombs and handcrafted, vegan Gummies to the Midwest, available now in more than 40 Illinois dispensaries, including Sway, Sunnyside and Windy City.

"By partnering with Illinois-based craft operators and small businesses that share our passion for quality, we’ve created excitement and demand that’s genuine," explained Sawyer. "Customers go into dispensaries asking for Kush Queen products by name and our social media page @kushqueenil skyrocketed to a mostly local community of 159k followers.”

ILLINOIS LAUNCH COLLECTION

Kush Queen 1:1 Bath Bombs — 25mg THC and 25mg CBD, (~$14): Handcrafted with a balanced blend of cannabinoids and essential oils to maximize the entourage effect, each bath bomb delivers soothing, non-psychoactive relief that melts the stress away.

• SLEEP Bath Bomb: Combines lavender, frankincense and orange essential oils with cannabinoids to encourage deeper rest.

• RELIEVE Bath Bomb: Blends nine essential oils, including rosemary, tea tree and eucalyptus, for powerful muscle, joint and tension relief.

• RELAX Bath Bomb: Features lavender, chamomile and frankincense to promote relaxation, boost mood and support immune health.

Kush Queen 2:1 Gummies — 10mg THC and 5mg CBD (~$22): Handcrafted with real fruit in strawberry, watermelon and tangerine flavors, Kush Queen gummies deliver potent, balanced effects in a chef-inspired, sweet-meets-sour recipe, that’s gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan, free from bitterness and harsh aftertastes.

CELEBRATING A DECADE OF INNOVATION

Kush Queen is celebrating ten years of innovating wellness rituals with cannabis, reimagined for the modern lifestyle and self-care. Founded in 2015, Kush Queen has received acclaim from celebrities like Lady Gaga, Viola Davis, Kylie Jenner and Ruby Rose, and won product innovation awards from Refinery29, Cosmopolitan and High Times Cannabis Cups. Its bath and body products have also been offered in Chicago’s Viceroy Hotel since 2018.

With roots in cannabis, self-care and social media communities, Kush Queen has made history as one of the only legacy brands to bridge wellness, mainstream fashion and pop culture. Each product is manufactured by the company and handcrafted to promote sleep, clarity, relaxation or chronic tension.

For more information, visit www.kushqueen.shop and www.kushqueencannabis.com/collections/illinois. Discover @KushQueenShop and @KushQueenIL on Instagram.

Download hi-res images product and lifestyle images here.

ABOUT KUSH QUEEN

Celebrating ten years of crafting products people actually love, Kush Queen is a wellness brand and manufacturer on a mission to harness the power of hemp and cannabis for elevated self care in the bath, body and bedroom. From our bath bombs to lubes and gummies, we obsess over quality, transparency and community. A woman- and queer-owned and family-operated company, Kush Queen pioneered transdermal absorption technology for our original, full-body cannabis soak that became the #1 selling CBD and THC bath bomb in the world. Kush Queen innovated four more categories with advanced nano-emulsifying technology, including our award-winning CBD and THC-infused lotion, sugar scrub, water-based lubricants and gummies. Today, Kush Queen designs and manufactures more than 80 hemp and cannabis wellness products, available in 2,000+ stores in the United States (including dispensaries in compliant states, California and Illinois), Japan, South Africa and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit KushQueen.shop.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.