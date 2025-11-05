Former Apple Designers Launch Political Satire Pet Product Line in Response to Current Political Climate

SH*T Bag by Smolotov

Berkeley startup merges functional design with political commentary, reflects growing trend of everyday activism

Enlist your dog in the fight against fascism.” — Smolotov LLC

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unconventional response to today's political landscape, two former tech industry designers have launched a pet product line that transforms daily dog walking into political expression. Stefan Schuch and Kevin Tiell have founded Smolotov LLC with their inaugural product: dog waste bags featuring political elites.The product launch comes amid a broader cultural trend of consumers seeking ways to express political views through purchasing decisions. According to recent consumer behavior studies, 76% of Americans believe companies should take a stand on social issues, and politically-motivated purchasing has increased significantly in recent years."Small things can have a big impact," said Schuch in a recent interview with local news outlet Berkeleyside. "Picking up your dog's waste with a bag that makes a statement won't really change anything but it feels good. And if that feels good, maybe going to a protest or a town hall and yelling at your representatives also feels good. And the next thing you know, you're fighting for democracy like a proper radical."The bags feature an interior-printed design that remains hidden until used, creating what the founders describe as a visual metaphor. The brand name "Smolotov" combines "small" and "Molotov," reflecting the concept that minor daily actions can accumulate into meaningful impact.After initial road testing at dog parks throughout the East Bay, including Berkeley, Oakland, and El Cerrito, the product was listed on Amazon with no marketing budget. The bags have since sold approximately 1500 units nationwide and garnered five-star reviews from customers, demonstrating organic market interest in politically-expressive consumer goods.The launch represents a growing intersection of activism and commerce, where entrepreneurs are creating products that serve dual purposes: functional utility and political commentary. This trend has been observed across multiple product categories, from apparel to home goods, as consumers increasingly seek purchases that align with their values.Schuch and Tiell's background in visual media production for companies like Apple and Google informs their approach to product design. The bags are manufactured from plant-based materials (PBAT, PLA, and cornstarch) and designed to be extra-thick and leak-proof, addressing both environmental and practical concerns.The founders indicated plans to expand the product line to feature other political figures, suggesting a business model built around ongoing political commentary through consumer products."The beauty of this concept is that there are other leaders out there that people hate," Schuch noted. "We're going to go after all of them."The product is currently available through the company's website and Amazon marketplace.About SmolotovFounded in 2025 by Stefan Schuch and Kevin Tiell, Smolotov focuses on creating functional products that serve as vessels for political and artistic expression.Media Contact: Kevin Tiell | hq@smolotov.com | www.smolotov.com Social Media: Instagram

