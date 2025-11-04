Chicagoland: Fresh Tech Maid Launches 3-Month Thanksgiving & Holiday Cleaning Package With $3,000 Free Value

Holiday cleaning Holiday Cleaning Inside Window Chicago Thanksgiving Cleaning Thanksgiving & Holiday Cleaning for Chicagoland

Make Your Home Spotless, Healthy, and Guest-Ready Across Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day!

Every home we clean is also disinfected using HOCl — the safest and the most powerful disinfectant. HOCI kills viruses, without leaving chemical residual, ensuring a clean and healthy home.” — Wells Ye, CEO of Fresh Tech Maid

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Tech Maid today announced the launch of its 3 Month Holiday Cleaning Package, a limited-availability program designed to keep Chicago homes guest-ready before, during, and after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s—delivering up to $3,000 of total free value when families book this seasonal package

What the 3 Month Holiday Cleaning Core Offer Includes

1. Pre-Holiday “Guest-Ready” Sessions: entryways, kitchen shine, guest bath/bed, living and dining areas, décor touch-ups, optional senior-assist.

2. Post-Holiday “Recovery” Sessions: kitchen and dining reset, surfaces and floors, trash removal, inside fridge refresh, guest-clean bathrooms.

3. Holiday Options: artificial tree setup/takedown, décor pack-away, inside glass/mirrors, light organization for hosting pathways.

4. Priority Scheduling: protected appointment windows during peak weeks.

5. Disinfecting for the Flu Season: homes are fully sanitized using HOCl, our hospital-grade disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs while being regarded as a “miracle” disinfectant by the WHO because it is completely healthy and safe without harsh chemicals.

“Holidays should feel warm, not overwhelming. Our team removes the stress so families can focus on what matters,” said Wells Ye, CEO of Fresh Tech Maid. “With employees you know, No-Strangers-Ever scheduling, and quiet, work-from-home-friendly service, this program carries clients from Thanksgiving through the New Year with confidence—delivering up to $3,000 of FREE value across the season.”

Ye added, “Every home we clean is also disinfected using HOCl — the same miracle disinfectant that is the safest and the most powerful. HOCI kills viruses, including Covid 19, without leaving chemical residual, ensuring a clean and healthy home without harsh chemicals.”

Why Chicago Families Choose Fresh Tech Maid

1. Employees, not contractors — ensuring consistency and accountability.

2. No-Strangers-Ever Scheduling — a primary technician with trained backups you’ve already met.

3. Work-from-home friendly — quiet, respectful cleaning that won’t disrupt your day.

4. Fully insured & trust-first track record — backed by our 12-Step Recruiting System and zero-theft record.

5. Miracle disinfectant: HOCl — the safest, the most eco-friendly, and the most effective, leaving behind only water and a trace of salt.

Availability

The Holiday Cleaning Core Offer launches today across Chicagoland. Capacity is limited around Thanksgiving (Nov 27), Christmas (Dec 25), and New Year’s (Jan 1). Early booking is recommended.

Limited to a maximum of 2 packages per week. Expires 12/30/20215

Booking & Media Inquiries

Fresh Tech Maid — 847-392-0888

Advocate@freshtechmaids.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.