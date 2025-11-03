The Homelessness Fix: Claudio Bono Unveils a Bold Plan to End Homelessness in Three Years

Cover of The Homelessness Fix by Claudio Bono

Part memoir and part manifesto, The Homelessness Fix challenges failed systems and ignites a national movement for dignity, accountability, and lasting change.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leader, hotel executive, and social innovator Claudio Bono has released a powerful and timely new book, The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It. Combining firsthand experience, rigorous research, and a visionary framework, Bono lays out a pragmatic, compassion-centered solution to end homelessness in the United States within three years.

Through his pioneering initiative GiveaRoof.org, Bono introduces a revolutionary approach that merges data, technology, and humanity—turning underused hotel rooms, loyalty points, and community resources into powerful tools for change. Drawing from eleven years of volunteering and his professional insight as a hotelier, Bono exposes the failures of traditional models and reveals how targeted, dignity-based interventions can transform both lives and economies.

The spark for the movement came from a simple act of compassion. When Bono funded a 10-night hotel stay for a man experiencing homelessness, he witnessed an astonishing turnaround: by day eight, the man had reconnected with family, relocated for a new start, and left life on the streets behind. This single act inspired Bono to launch GiveaRoof.org, proving that effective solutions can uplift individuals while benefiting local economies through increased hotel occupancy and tax revenue.

The Homelessness Fix dismantles the myth that homelessness is too complex to solve. Bono argues that the current “triage” approach—lumping all cases together without personalization—guarantees failure. His alternative: a federal database and individualized ID system that matches each person with tailored services, including meals, showers, résumé assistance, therapy, and hotel lodging through donated loyalty points.

Already, Bono’s message has gone viral, with over 3 million views on X (formerly Twitter) and growing support from civic leaders and activists nationwide. His challenge to policymakers is direct:

“Stop debating and start implementing. Leadership means delivering results, not promises.”

A call to action for citizens, mayors, and national leaders alike, The Homelessness Fix is more than a book—it’s a movement. Readers are invited to join GiveaRoof.org, donate their unused points, and urge officials to adopt Bono’s plan to end homelessness once and for all.

