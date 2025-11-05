Purdue AI in P-12 Education Conference Announces Headline Speaker Dr. Hattie N. Washington

Dr. Hattie N. Washington speaking engagement flyer at Purdue University

Together, we ignite curiosity and unleash potential-where AI amplifies every teacher's heart and every student's dream becomes achievable.” — Dr. Hattie N. Washington

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd annual Purdue AI in P-12 Education Conference is set to ignite classroom innovation with a dynamic lineup and a central theme of empowerment. On November 10, 2025, educators, policymakers, and AI advocates will gather at Purdue University’s Stewart Center to explore how artificial intelligence can uplift teachers and students across all disciplines.Headline Speaker: Dr. Hattie N. Washington This year’s conference will feature Dr. Hattie N. Washington, whose work at the intersection of AI and education is redefining how we teach and learn. Dr. Washington will present:“FROM CHALKING & TALKING TO CLICKING & CRITICAL THINKING: AI-Powered Strategies for Effective Teaching & Learning Across All Disciplines.”Attendees can expect practical resources and strategies designed to boost student learning, while also supporting ongoing teacher professional development. The session promises concrete, classroom-ready approaches that balance innovation with effective pedagogy.Conference Theme: EmpowermentThe 2025 conference centers on empowerment—demonstrating how AI can magnify the impact of teachers and engage students more deeply. Attendees will explore:- How AI can support curriculum development and personalized learning- Responsible AI policy, ethics, bias, and privacy in K-12 settings- The role of AI in education research and evidence-based practice- Strategies for professional growth and collaborative learning among educatorsWhat’s on the Agenda- More than 50 presentations covering AI-enhanced curriculum development, school AI policy, bias and privacy, and AI-driven education research- Networking opportunities with leading AI vendors- Professional Growth Points (PGPs) for teachers seeking credentialed developmentDr. Washington’s session is complemented by a robust program designed to inspire educators to experiment, reflect, and scale successful AI-enabled practices in their own classrooms and schools.Book Tour HighlightAs part of her book tour, Dr. Washington will host a book signing for her award-winning title:The AI Toolkit for Teachers Made Easy: 10 Simple Strategies To Save Time, Personalize Learning, and Empower Every Student To Succeed—Even If You're Not Tech Savvy—recently crowned Amazon’s #1 Best-Seller.Discover actionable ideas from the book that align with the conference’s empowerment theme, and gain insights into practical, time-saving strategies that help teachers personalize instruction and unlock student potential.About Dr. Hattie N. WashingtonDr. Washington brings a distinguished blend of classroom experience, research, and leadership in AI-driven education. Her recent recognition includes a certificate of appreciation for her presentation at The American Public University System’s AI and the Future of Education Conference.Event DetailsDate: November 10, 2025Time: 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM ETVenue: Purdue University, Stewart Center, 128 Memorial Mall Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47907Registration and InformationFor registration, schedules, and more information, visit the official conference page:

