Purdue AI in P-12 Education Conference Announces Headline Speaker Dr. Hattie N. Washington

Dr. Hattie N. Washington speaking engagement flyer at Purdue University

Dr. Hattie N. Washington speaking engagement flyer at Purdue University

Together, we ignite curiosity and unleash potential-where AI amplifies every teacher's heart and every student's dream becomes achievable.”
— Dr. Hattie N. Washington
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd annual Purdue AI in P-12 Education Conference is set to ignite classroom innovation with a dynamic lineup and a central theme of empowerment. On November 10, 2025, educators, policymakers, and AI advocates will gather at Purdue University’s Stewart Center to explore how artificial intelligence can uplift teachers and students across all disciplines.

Headline Speaker: Dr. Hattie N. Washington

This year’s conference will feature Dr. Hattie N. Washington, whose work at the intersection of AI and education is redefining how we teach and learn. Dr. Washington will present:

“FROM CHALKING & TALKING TO CLICKING & CRITICAL THINKING: AI-Powered Strategies for Effective Teaching & Learning Across All Disciplines.”

Attendees can expect practical resources and strategies designed to boost student learning, while also supporting ongoing teacher professional development. The session promises concrete, classroom-ready approaches that balance innovation with effective pedagogy.

Conference Theme: Empowerment

The 2025 conference centers on empowerment—demonstrating how AI can magnify the impact of teachers and engage students more deeply. Attendees will explore:
- How AI can support curriculum development and personalized learning
- Responsible AI policy, ethics, bias, and privacy in K-12 settings
- The role of AI in education research and evidence-based practice
- Strategies for professional growth and collaborative learning among educators

What’s on the Agenda
- More than 50 presentations covering AI-enhanced curriculum development, school AI policy, bias and privacy, and AI-driven education research
- Networking opportunities with leading AI vendors
- Professional Growth Points (PGPs) for teachers seeking credentialed development

Dr. Washington’s session is complemented by a robust program designed to inspire educators to experiment, reflect, and scale successful AI-enabled practices in their own classrooms and schools.

Book Tour Highlight

As part of her book tour, Dr. Washington will host a book signing for her award-winning title:

The AI Toolkit for Teachers Made Easy: 10 Simple Strategies To Save Time, Personalize Learning, and Empower Every Student To Succeed—Even If You're Not Tech Savvy—recently crowned Amazon’s #1 Best-Seller.

Discover actionable ideas from the book that align with the conference’s empowerment theme, and gain insights into practical, time-saving strategies that help teachers personalize instruction and unlock student potential.

About Dr. Hattie N. Washington

Dr. Washington brings a distinguished blend of classroom experience, research, and leadership in AI-driven education. Her recent recognition includes a certificate of appreciation for her presentation at The American Public University System’s AI and the Future of Education Conference.

Event Details
Date: November 10, 2025
Time: 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM ET
Venue: Purdue University, Stewart Center, 128 Memorial Mall Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47907
Registration and Information

For registration, schedules, and more information, visit the official conference page:
https://education.purdue.edu/events/purdue-ai-in-p-12-education-conference/

Hey Papi Promotions Media

Shawn "Papi" Hay
Hey Papi Promotions Media
+1 301-324-7564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Purdue AI in P-12 Education Conference Announces Headline Speaker Dr. Hattie N. Washington

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Shawn "Papi" Hay
Hey Papi Promotions Media
+1 301-324-7564
Company/Organization
Hey Papi Promotions Media
1000 29th St NW.,
Washington, District of Columbia, 20007
United States
+1 301-324-7564
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Hey Papi Promotions Media® is an independent, Christian faith-based media outlet and award-winning source of global news on highlights with Hey Papi Promotions Network members, Christian events, and community service activities, reported by a staff of professional journalists, etc.

Hey Papi Promotions Media

More From This Author
Purdue AI in P-12 Education Conference Announces Headline Speaker Dr. Hattie N. Washington
Announcing Dr. Hattie N. Washington’s Innovative AI Toolkit to Transform Classroom Teaching
Hey Papi Promotions Collaborates with Drop Charm to Elevate Cancer Awareness this Mother’s Day
View All Stories From This Author