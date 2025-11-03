Dr. Jasvant Modi and the Jain Community Unite to Establish Endowed Professorship at Rice University

Attendees hosted at JVB Center in Houston for the celebration of the inauguration of Tirthankar Shantinath Endowed Professorship in Jain Studies at Rice University in Houston, Texas, USA. Picture Courtesy - Manish Jha Dr. Anne Chao, Founder of Chao Family Foundation addresses the gathering. Picture Courtesy - Manish Jha L-R: JVB Samaniji Aarjav Pragyaji, Samani Swati Pragyaji, Dr. Anne Chao, Dean Kathleen Canning, Shri D C Manjunath, Mr. Swatantra Jain, Dr. Sulekh Jain, and Dr. Anudeep Jain. Picture Courtesy - Manish Jha

The Tirthankar Shantinath Endowed Professorship was launched with support from the Jain community and education leaders.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jasvant Modi of Vardhamana Charitable Foundation, along with other Jain community members and Jain Education Foundation Inc., has established a new partnership with William Marsh Rice University, commonly known as Rice University in Houston, Texas, to establish the Tirthankar Shantinath Endowed Professorship in Jain Studies. An elegant inauguration ceremony was held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Jain Vishwa Bharati (JVB) Center in Houston, attended by nearly 100 members of the Jain community, senior faculty, community leaders, and philanthropists.This newest (of 34 thus far) endowed professorship will reside in the School of Humanities at Rice University, a private research university established in 1912 on a campus of 300 acres in the heart of Houston, in close proximity to major health and business institutions and think-tanks of Houston with which the university already has robust partnerships. The Rice campus is well-known for its interdisciplinary institutes and centers, as well as its diversity of students from across the world, and this new Bhagwan Shantinath Professorship has the potential to offer a progressive curriculum at the nexus of topics such as philosophy, ethics, public policy, medicine, industry, artificial intelligence, and environment.The JVB’s celebratory inauguration event was hosted over the Diwali weekend, and began with a customary recitation of the Navkar Mahamantra (the core prayer of Jainism) by Samanijis (Jain nuns) Aarjav Pragyaji and Swati Pragyaji of JVB Center, Houston.Mr. Swatantra Jain, Founder and Chairman of JVB Houston Board of Trustees, welcomed the gathering, remarking that “the JVB Center has the distinction of being the site of two back-to-back history-making academic inaugurations held in the Jain diaspora exactly three months apart – starting with the Tirthankar Bhagwan Sumatinath Distinguished Professorship at University of Texas Austin held on July 19, 2025, and the new Tirthankar Bhagwan Shantinath Endowed Professorship at Rice University.”Mr. Jain who also was a donor for both endowed professorships, recognized thirteen major donors and families from the US and India whose generous gifts totaling $1.5 million (matched with a $1.5 million contribution by Rice University) enabled this permanent professorship honoring revered Tirthankar Bhagwan Shantinath who is the sixteenth in the sacred lineage of twenty-four Tirthankaras (or divine spiritual reformers and teachers of Jainism who have guided humanity towards the path to purification and salvation).Honorable Consul-General of India, Shri D C Manjunath, was felicitated as Guest of Honor, and offered his congratulatory remarks, complimenting all donors for their enthusiastic support in establishing this professorship which promotes the dissemination of timeless Jain teachings of Ahimsa (non-violence), Anekantavada (tolerance for multiplicity of viewpoints) and Aparigraha (austerity and detachment from material possessions) across North America.Past JAINA president and former Houstonian Dr Sulekh C. Jain thanked the Rice University administration for recognizing the importance of Jainism over the years, and for offering the match, which incentivized the Jain community donors to expedite their gifts just in time for Diwali, the festival of lights. Diwali is observed by Jains to mark the blissful Nirvan Kalyanak (achievement of salvation) of Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, about 2,552 years ago, as a new beginning of enlightenment.He stated that this endowment is a testament to the excellent relationship between Rice University, Chao Family Foundation, and the Jain community, which began nearly fifteen years ago when two post-doctoral fellow,s Dr. Brianne Donaldson (presently on faculty at University of California, Irvine) and Dr. Shivani Bothra (presently on faculty at California State University Long Beach) taught at Rice University, thanks to a generous co investment of a quarter million dollars by the Chao Family Foundation. Dr. Jain thanked Founder Dr. Anne S. Chao for honoring this relationship with her presence, and mentioned that Dr. Chao’s late father grew up in pre-Communist Revolution China and completed his doctoral degree in Buddhism at Banaras Hindu University in India.Professor Kathleen Canning, Dean of Rice University’s School of Humanities and Arts, recognized Houstonian Dr. Anudeep Jain, who serves on the School’s Advisory Board, and appreciated his active role in facilitating the endowment with the Rice Development Office. She stated that Rice University will offer in perpetuity year-round courses and research opportunities incorporating Jain philosophy to train students and scholars in areas of personal and organizational transformation, such as non-violence, tolerance, ethics, classical Jain languages, wellness, environmentalism, peace studies, and sustainable development.Dr Anne Chao, Founder of the Chao Center for Asian Studies, described the unique role the Center plays at Rice University in promoting advanced research, study, and understanding of Asian peoples, religion, history, and cultures of the Asian continent, as well as to document the significance of Asian-Americans' contributions to the development of America. She commended the Jain community for establishing the professorship, which will enrich the Chao Center’s offerings through the School of Humanities and Arts.Dr. Jasvant Modi , President of the Vardhaman Charitable Foundation and lead donor of the Shantinath Professorship, congratulated both the Houston Jain community and Rice University for their collaboration. Drawing inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 speech at Rice University announcing America’s mission to the Moon, Dr. Modi remarked, “Just as that vision transformed human progress, this new Jain Studies program will usher in a new era of peace, compassion, and knowledge for the world.”Facilitated by Emcee Ms. Rashu Jain, an ebullient graduate of JVB Houston, the attendees also heard presentations and congratulatory messages by several invited dignitaries and well-wishers, including: • Interfaith dignitaries such as Sheroo Mukhtiar, CEO of Interfaith Ministries of Houston, Shri Jugal Malani, a leading Houston-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, and Shri Jagdip Singh Ahluwalia, Executive Director of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston. • Rice alumni Dr. Anudeep Jain, Dr. Vandana Jain, Dr Anusha Gandhi, and Mr Pranav Mehta, who highlighted how their lives and careers were positively influenced by the nurturing scholarly environment;• Professor Gregory Clines of Trinity University of Texas; and• ALC Vice-Chair Dr. Manish Mehta, who outlined the behind-the-scenes collaborations and negotiations necessary to establish such endowed positions, thanked the generous donors, the Rice University team, and JVB Center Houston for hosting the celebration.Samani Aarjav Pragyaji delivered a stimulating talk on Jain Literature and how ancient Eastern wisdom captured by Jain scholars over the ages is relevant in modern education. She said that Jain teachings can have a major impact on students and the community by opening the doors to Right Knowledge, Right Belief, and Right Conduct in order for society to become more peaceful and purposeful.Mr. Gaurav Jhaveri, President of JVB Houston, concluded the celebration with a vote of thanks to all attendees and volunteers. A sumptuous Jain lunch was served to all the attendees.XXX

