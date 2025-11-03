Layton Hills Mall Honors Local Heroes with Veterans Appreciation Day and Digital Honor Wall Tribute

Community invited to submit names/photos of local veterans

LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layton Hills Mall will honor the brave men and women who have served our country at its annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Friday, Nov. 7, from 4–6 p.m. in Center Court. The event will feature an honor ceremony, family activities, and the unveiling of a Veterans Honor Wall, a digital tribute to community members who have served in the military.

Program highlights include:

• Presentation of Colors by the Utah Military Academy

• Remarks from Layton Mayor Joy Petro; Antionette Stapley, Operation Hero; Kenny Conners, American Legion; and additional community partners

• Unveiling of the Veterans Honor Wall, a digital display that pays tribute to community members who have served in the military and will be on view through Veterans Day

• Patriotic-themed kids’ crafts and family activities

• Recruiters from multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces

This event continues the center’s commitment to honoring those who serve and fostering community connection. “We’re honored to provide a space where stories of courage and service can be shared and celebrated,” said Glady Larsen, Marketing and Community Engagement Manager at Layton Hills Mall. “Each submission adds a personal touch that connects our community in a meaningful way.”

Call for Veterans Honor Wall Submissions

Layton Hills Mall invites families, friends, and community members to help create this special tribute by submitting the name of a veteran (past or present) and, if available, a photo to be included on the Honor Wall.

• Submit entries: Upload at ShopLaytonHillsMall.com, email glady.larsen@cbre.com, or deliver to the Mall Management Office (hallway next to Layton Aquarium), Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Deadline: Submissions accepted through Nov. 10.

• Include: Full name, branch, years of service, and contact name/email for any follow-up. By submitting, you grant permission for public display in the mall and on mall digital channels.

The Honor Wall will remain on display through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, allowing visitors to reflect and pay tribute throughout the week.

Event Details

What: Veterans Appreciation Day & Veterans Honor Wall Unveiling

When: Friday, Nov. 7, 4–6 p.m.

Where: Center Court, Layton Hills Mall

Media contact:

Cherilyn Megill

PR Consultant

801-440-3032

cherilyn@megillmarketing.com

