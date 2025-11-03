Public Works and Infrastructure calls on media to apply for accreditation ahead of National Construction Summit

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the Construction Industry Development Board (cidb) invite members of the media to the National Construction Summit 2025 taking place from 13–14 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Under the theme: “Unlocking Infrastructure Delivery: Raising Construction Industry Performance” this second annual Summit will bring together leaders from government, business, labour and civil society to discuss, among others:

Improving efficiency of infrastructure delivery and performance

Progress and update in efforts to combat the construction mafia and eliminate construction site disruptions

Transformation and skills development

Sustainability, infrastructure resilience and innovation

Governance and regulatory compliance

The programme will examine improvements across the entire construction value chain – including infrastructure owners, professional service providers, contractors, material manufacturers and suppliers.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) calls on members of the media wishing to cover the National Construction Summit to apply for accreditation.

Journalists are advised to complete the attached accreditation form in full and email it to:

Lesego Moretlwe on Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za and Lunga Mahlangu on Lunga.Mahlangu@dpw.gov.za

The deadline for submission of accreditation applications is 12h00 on Friday, 07 November 2025.

Enquiries:

Lennox Mabaso

Cell: 082 957 3667

E-mail: lennox.mabasa@dpw.gov.za

