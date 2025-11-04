Texas Mental Health Services Launches Statewide Virtual Behavioral Health & Addiction Treatment Across Texas

Texas Mental Health Services

Online Mental Health, Substance Use & Co-occurring Disorder Care Now Available to Teens and Adults Statewide

Our virtual teen program enables young people to remain fully engaged in school and family life while building healthy coping skills” — Karynne Witkin

AUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Mental Health Services, a Joint Commission-accredited provider of outpatient behavioral health care, today announced the rollout of its fully virtual treatment programs offering adults and adolescents across Texas access to evidence-based mental health and addiction services via a secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform.

Texas is facing a significant behavioral-health access gap: approximately 4.8 million adults in the state experience some form of mental health condition each year.At the same time, 98% of Texas counties are designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas (MHPSAs), meaning many residents must travel long distances or wait extensively for care. Against this backdrop, Texas Mental Health Services’ virtual model aims to deliver flexible, timely care that overcomes geographic and scheduling barriers.

“Our goal is to bring accessible, high-quality mental health and addiction treatment to every Texan who needs it,” said James Voaklander, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Mental Health Services. “With our statewide virtual platform, we’re removing obstacles such as travel, provider shortages and wait-lists—making recovery possible from wherever the individual is located.”

Fully Virtual Programs Designed for Flexibility and Clinical Depth

The virtual outpatient services cover individual therapy, group sessions, family therapy, medication management, after-care and relapse-prevention support. Treatment plans incorporate proven therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), trauma-informed care, and mindfulness-based strategies.

In Texas, overdose deaths remain a growing challenge: the state reports an annual rate of ≈ 10.8 per 100,000 residents and rising, with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl now implicated in over 80% of opioid-related fatalities. The virtual addiction-treatment component of Texas Mental Health Services directly addresses this trend by integrating substance-use and co-occurring disorder care with mental health support.

Adolescent (Ages 12–17) & Adult Care with Dual-Diagnosis Focus

Texas Mental Health Services treats a broad spectrum of conditions including anxiety, depression, mood disorders, PTSD/trauma, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions. For adolescents ages 12–17, the virtual program offers structured therapy, skill-building group sessions and family engagement to foster emotional regulation, resilience and positive communication at home.

“Our virtual teen program enables young people to remain fully engaged in school and family life while building healthy coping skills,” said Karynne Witkin, Lead Clinician at Texas Mental Health Services. “By combining licensed-clinical care with flexibility, we’re helping families build stronger systems and healthier futures.”

Why This Expansion Matters in Texas

With only roughly 1 provider per 690 residents in many rural areas of Texas, the state ranks among the lowest nationwide in provider access.

More than 1 in 5 adults with a mental health condition report being treated or diagnosed, yet many cannot access care due to cost, location and provider availability.

Over 13 million Texans live in communities identified as having inadequate mental health professional coverage.

Virtual care allows individuals to begin treatment faster from their home, workplace or local setting—addressing major barriers in rural and underserved regions.

About Texas Mental Health Services

Founded in Austin, Texas, Texas Mental Health Services is a Joint Commission-accredited provider of outpatient mental health, substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment programs. Utilizing virtual delivery across the entire state, the organization partners licensed psychiatrists, therapists and addiction-specialist clinicians in an integrated, evidence-based model focused on lasting wellness, resilience and recovery.

Since establishment, Texas Mental Health Services has supported thousands of Texans in rebuilding their lives through accessible, clinically-guided care with a personalized approach.

Program Access & Contact Information

Virtual programs are available statewide in Texas for adults and teens (ages 12–17).

For a free confidential assessment and 24/7 admissions:

📞 Call: 949-867-4320

📧 Email: info@texasmentalhealthservices.com

🌐 Website: texasmentalhealthservices.com

📍 Physical Address: 8103 Brodie Ln #1, Austin, TX 78745

Media Contact

James Voaklander, CEO – Texas Mental Health Services

📧 james@texasmentalhealthservices.com

📞 949-867-4320 (24/7 confidential line)

🌐 https://texasmentalhealthservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.