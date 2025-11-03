Author Mitch Rubman Releases 'The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization' to Critical Acclaim

Cover of The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization by Mitch Rubman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great reviews are in for The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization.

A very unique look at cannabis culture and amusing to read, it explores cannabis from the raw places people gather while using it and shares stories from New York, Los Angeles, and beyond.

One reader comments: “I was very curious about cannabis because the approach is entirely new to anything I’ve read on this topic. It felt real and also explains how the cannabis industry operates, even touching on stocks and crypto.”

Another review adds: “A very enjoyable read for sure. It shows cannabis and its world as a whole, giving readers a clear picture of the community and how it changes society.”

And another: “This is not a political discourse, but rather a lively travelogue compiled from years of notebook entries. I laughed at the great stories and the eccentric locals.”

Mitch Rubman is a modern-day Gonzo journalist known for immersive storytelling, exploring diverse cities, and capturing deeply personal, first-person experiences. His writing takes readers through a variety of cities, including Lima, Cairo, the East Village in New York, and Boston. His reporting intertwines heartfelt personal interactions, cultural immersion, and often romantic experiences, reflecting the classic Gonzo style where the journalist is both observer and participant. Rubman blends exploration of urban and historical settings with personal narrative, making the reader a witness to his direct experiences.

“I appreciated the sincerity more than the lists, but the journey feels authentic, confusing, and extraordinarily human.”

In summary, Mitch Rubman embodies the spirit of contemporary Gonzo journalism, taking readers on vivid, first-person adventures that explore people, places, and social environments—keeping alive the unconventional and participatory style that defines the genre.

Mitch Rubman received a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University and a BA in Planetary and Space Sciences from Boston University. He currently has nine titles available on Amazon, including Turning Forty, a raw examination of aging in America. Five are part of his American English series, while the others include screenplays such as Rock Stars in Space, The Maelstrom Whirlpool, Escape from Lima, and The Meter Maid.

The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization is available on Amazon as an eBook ($2.99), paperback ($9.95), and hardcover ($18.95). Audiobook coming soon. Order here: https://www.amazon.com/Rise-Cannabis-Decline-Civilization/dp/1733311076

