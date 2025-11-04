Marigold Academy of Princeton CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: On Track for February 2026 Opening

Outdoor play area for new the Marigold Academy of Princeton Renderings of Marigold Academy Princeton Facility Marigold Academy Princeton Local Owners

Exciting progress continues at Marigold Academy of Princeton, where construction is advancing steadily toward the school’s grand opening in February 2026.

At Marigold Academy, we’re committed to nurturing every aspect of a child’s development—cognitive, physical, social, and emotional.” — Radha Bhatt, Marigold Academy of Princeton franchise owner

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting progress continues at Marigold Academy of Princeton , where construction is advancing steadily toward the school’s grand opening in February 2026. With plumbing and electrical systems currently being installed and flooring excavation in progress, the project remains on schedule for completion this winter.Built on the belief that early education should feel like a second home, Marigold Academy provides a loving, nurturing, and stimulating environment for children ages six weeks and older. The program fosters self-expression, creativity, and academic growth, offering a thoughtful balance of indoor and outdoor activities that support physical development, motor skills, and social learning—including teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship.“At Marigold Academy, we’re committed to nurturing every aspect of a child’s development—cognitive, physical, social, and emotional,” said Radha Bhatt, Marigold Academy of Princeton franchise owner. “We’re thrilled to see our vision come to life and look forward to welcoming families into a space where children feel safe, inspired, and eager to explore every day.”Marigold Academy’s educational approach balances purposeful play with teacher-facilitated lessons in literacy, STEM, arts, and social-emotional learning. Low student-to-teacher ratios enable individualized attention. The curriculum focuses on kindergarten preparedness, laying strong foundations for continued academic achievement.As construction nears completion, virtual tours are now available for families eager to preview the academy’s thoughtfully designed classrooms, play areas, and learning environments that will soon serve Princeton’s youngest learners.📧 Email: princeton@marigoldacademy.com📱 Phone: (609) 745-1060🌐 Website: www.marigoldacademy.com/princeton ###About Marigold AcademyMarigold Academy provides premium early childhood education for infants through pre-kindergarten in a nurturing, family-centered environment. With a comprehensive curriculum emphasizing kindergarten readiness and our signature "Home Away From Home" philosophy, we partner with families to support each child's unique developmental journey while fostering a lifelong love of learning.Media Contact: Brittany SatterfieldChief Marketing Officerinfo@marigoldacademy.com(734) 968-2030

