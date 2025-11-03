CJ Pony Parts Launches New Classic Muscle Parts Brand

Our mission is to keep classic, golden-era American muscle cars on the road and performing their best.” — CJ Pony Parts CEO, Mike Large

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJ Pony Parts , a leading destination for aftermarket automotive parts and accessories for classic Mustangs, announces the launch of a new brand, Classic Muscle Parts (CMP). The new brand will focus on the production, distribution and sale of classic Chevy/GM performance and restoration parts.Classic Muscle Parts, now operational for the last month, offers muscle car enthusiasts high quality parts at affordable prices for the1967-1973 Camaro, 1964-1972 Chevelle, and 1964-1972 El Camino. Currently, CMP carries over 3,500 parts from more than 100 different performance and restoration brands, with additional parts being added daily. With a robust shipping and distribution network developed for CJ Pony Parts, all Classic Muscle Parts products ship quickly and reliably directly from the company’s East and West coast warehouses. Classic Muscle Parts also offers an online resource center that provides specifications for popular makes and models and much more for inspiration and accurate ordering.CJ Pony Parts CEO, Mike Large, says, “Our mission is to keep classic, golden-era American muscle cars on the road and performing their best. We are excited to be able to provide the same level of quality parts, reputable customer service, and reliable delivery that CJ Pony Parts is known for, now for Chevy and GM owners.”For more information on Classic Muscle Parts visit classicmuscleparts.com, view this video or call 888-868-2688.About CJ Pony PartsFounded in mid-1984 by two friends with a shared passion for classic Mustangs, CJ Pony Parts has grown into a leading destination for aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. For over 40 years, CJ Pony Parts has helped enthusiasts build their dream vehicles with industry-leading products, expert guidance, and a deep commitment to the car community. From vintage Mustangs and Broncos to modern Ford performance models and classic trucks like the Chevy C10 and Ford F-100, CJ Pony Parts is equipped to provide the tools, parts, and knowledge to keep automotive passion alive.

The Road to Restoration Starts Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.