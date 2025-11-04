PROTEUS420 Unveils Major ERP and POS Platform Upgrade to Version Golden Lotus and Introduces PheeBee AI at MJBizCon 2025

Proteus 420 Version Update: Golden Lotus

The expanded cannabis ERP system further unites compliance, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, retail, accounting, and CRM into a secure cloud platform.

Golden Lotus isn’t just an update, it’s an upgrade to the future. It’s reimagined for the next generation of cannabis businesses.” — David M. Morris, CTO and Co-Founder of PROTEUS Business Solutions

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROTEUS Business Solutions, Inc., creators of the cannabis industry’s leading ERP and point-of-sale platform, PROTEUS420, announced today its highly anticipated Version Golden Lotus release, alongside the official debut of PheeBee AI, an intelligent business assistant built to transform how cannabis operators run their businesses.Both innovations will be showcased live at MJBizCon 2025, December 2–5, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C25507.Since 2008, PROTEUS420 has set the standard for cannabis ERP systems, uniting compliance, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, retail, accounting, and CRM into a single, secure cloud platform.The new Version represents PROTEUS420’s largest evolution to date - featuring:● A fully redesigned modern user interface for faster navigation and accessibility● Enhanced real-time reporting and dashboards for smarter, data-driven decisions● Expanded compliance automation for state-by-state regulation updates● Integrated ACH and debit through the PROTOPAY payment solution● New API and partner tools for seamless third-party connectivity“Golden Lotus isn’t just an update, it’s an upgrade to the future. It’s reimagined for the next generation of cannabis businesses,” said David M. Morris, CTO and Co-Founder of PROTEUS Business Solutions. “We’ve taken everything our customers love about PROTEUS420 and made it smarter, faster, and more intuitive than ever before.”“When we think of PheeBee, it turns data into direction,” said Morris. “She helps the cannabis operator think strategically, guiding owners toward smarter sales, better marketing, and stronger profits. It’s like having a full business strategy team built right into your ERP.Debuting alongside Version Golden Lotus, PheeBee AI is PROTEUS420’s next-generation AI engine, designed to learn, predict, and optimize every aspect of cannabis operations.From forecasting and financial insights to compliance monitoring and marketing automation, PheeBee transforms complex data into actionable intelligence, all within the PROTEUS420 platform.“PheeBee isn’t just about automation; she’s about acceleration,” said Dawne Morris, CEO of PROTEUS420. “She brings true business thought leadership to every operator’s fingertips, helping owners work smarter, not harder. From uncovering sales trends and forecasting revenue to recommending discounts, budgets, and marketing opportunities, PheeBee delivers insights that once took entire teams to discover. She’s your business intelligence on overdrive — and she’s built for cannabis.”Attendees at MJBizCon will be able to see PheeBee in action, interact with live demos, and discover how AI can revolutionize compliance, forecasting, and customer engagement.###About PROTEUS420Founded in 2008 by David and Dawne Morris, PROTEUS420 is the cannabis industry’s first fully integrated ERP, POS, and seed-to-sale platform, designed for cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across the U.S. Built on decades of technology experience, PROTEUS420 combines compliance, accounting, CRM, inventory, and analytics into one secure system, providing cannabis operators the tools to stay compliant, scale efficiently, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. The company launched its AI platform, PheeBee, in 2025. For information, visit www.proteus420.com or call 858-566-606.Media Contact:PROTEUS Business Solutions, Inc.Attn: Media RelationsEmail: media@proteus420.comPhone: 858-566-6060 ext. 420Website: www.proteus420.com

