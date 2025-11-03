Michael Gopin Celebrates the 345th Anniversary of Socorro Mission in Giving With Gopin

Michael Gopin honors the 345th anniversary of Socorro Mission with a donation and celebration in the latest Giving With Gopin episode.

“The Socorro Mission is more than a historic site. It’s a story of survival and community that continues to inspire.” ” — Attorney Michael Gopin

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of Giving With Gopin, personal injury attorney Michael J. Gopin highlights the Socorro Mission, which celebrates its 345th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1680 after the Pueblo Revolt, the mission became a refuge for Spanish settlers and American Indians who fled south from New Mexico, naming their new home Socorro del Sur.

Formally known as Nuestra Señora de la Limpia Concepción de los Piros del Socorro (Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception of the Piros of Socorro), the adobe church has stood for centuries as a symbol of faith and hospitality. Located on the historic El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro and later part of the Butterfield Overland Trail, it remains a centerpiece of El Paso’s Mission Trail and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, the Socorro Mission continues to welcome worshippers and visitors. St. Michael, regarded as the protector of the parish, still holds a place of honor inside. Through baptisms, weddings, funerals, and outreach, the mission carries on its legacy of service.

The 345th anniversary celebration will take place on October 18, 2025, with a special mass led by Bishop Mark. To honor the occasion, The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC presented a donation to support the mission’s work and ensure its legacy continues for future generations.

“The Socorro Mission is more than a historic site,” said Attorney Michael Gopin. “It’s a story of survival and community that continues to inspire.”

Watch the full Giving With Gopin episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mZW81MAYGM.

